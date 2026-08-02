CWG Weightlifting Heroes Return Home to Rousing Welcome

Indian weightlifters, led by Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, were greeted with a hero's welcome in New Delhi after their impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games, securing eight medals and bringing pride to the nation.

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu returned to New Delhi on Sunday after her Gold Medal-winning feat in the Women's 48kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Indian weightlifters, including Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Lovepreet Singh, received a hero's welcome at the Delhi airport after their successful Commonwealth Games campaign.

Mirabai Chanu secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 49kg event, expressing pride in her achievement for the country.

Lovepreet Singh, a silver medallist in the men's +110kg category, has set his sights on the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

The Indian weightlifting contingent concluded their Commonwealth Games campaign with a total of eight medals: one gold, six silver, and one bronze.

Rishikanta Singh, a silver medallist, appealed for peace in Manipur, highlighting its importance for producing more sporting talent.

The first batch of Indian athletes, including ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Lovepreet Singh, returned home after a successful Commonwealth Games campaign to a heroes' welcome, with hundreds of fans lining up to receive them at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday.

Mirabai Chanu's Golden Feat

Olympic medallist Mirabai clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 49kg event. "Coming from Manipur, I feel really proud that I have done something good for my Country," Mirabai told PTI after arriving at the airport.

Lovepreet Singh's Future Goals

IMAGE: Lovepreet Singh speaks to the media on return from the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: Lovepreet Singh speaks to the media on return from the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: ANI/X

Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's +110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan. "I would like to thank my Indian Navy staff and captain Vijay Kumar, and all who have come," said the 28-year-old from Punjab, who lifted a total of 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record of 176kg in the snatch. "It happens (missing on gold), but I did my hard work and I have got the result for that and when two players fight one has to lose. Up next, I will prepare well for Asian Games."

Overall Weightlifting Performance

Indian weightlifters concluded their campaign with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze. "Everyone has welcomed us like this so it feels great, thankyou all for making feel like home," said Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, who claimed bronze in the women's 58kg category. "I'll train even harder than I have so far for the upcoming competitions."

Rishikanta Singh's Appeal for Peace

Rishikanta Singh, who won silver in the men's 60kg category, said he would strive for gold the next time. "Feeling good that I have got a medal for India. I've already spoken about my performance, but I'll come back stronger and perform even better," Rishikanta said. The Imphal-born Indian Army weightlifter also appealed for peace in his home state, saying it would help produce more sporting talent. "For me both Navy and Meitei are equal. I would want to say this that we need peace in Manipur so that Manipur could produce more athletes even better than me," he said.

India are currently fourth in the medal standings with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals for an overall tally of 39.