Indian Weightlifter Usha Dominates Group D At IWF World Championships

Indian weightlifter Usha showcased a dominant performance, topping Group D in the women's 61kg category at the IWF World Championships, a crucial event for 2028 Olympic qualification.

Key Points Indian weightlifter Usha topped Group D in the women's 61kg category at the IWF World Championships on Sunday.

Usha achieved a total lift of 212kg, with 93kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk.

Her final overall ranking will be determined after the completion of Group A's competition.

The World Championships are a key event for Olympic qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Nirupama Devi is also set to compete in Group C in the same weight class later in the day.

Indian weightlifter Usha topped Group D of the women's 61kg competition at the IWF World Championships here on Sunday.

Usha's Dominant Performance

The 23-year-old lifted a total of 212kg -- 93kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk -- to finish ahead of the other nine lifters in the group.

Usha started with a successful 90kg snatch before failing to lift 93kg in her next attempt, but the Indian regained her composure to clear the same weight in her third and final snatch attempt.

In the clean and jerk as well, Usha managed to complete two of her three attempts.

After successfully heaving 115kg and 119kg easily, she faltered in her final attempt of 121kg.

Her final standing will be updated after the completion of Group A.

At the World Championships, Group A comprises lifters with the highest declared entry totals -- the combined weight they intend to lift in the snatch and clean and jerk -- while Groups B, C and D feature athletes with progressively lower entry totals.

The World Championships is one of six events in the first period of the Olympic qualification system for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Later in the day, Nirupama Devi will compete in Group C in the same weight class.