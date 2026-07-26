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How Rishikanta Chanambam Secured Silver In Weightlifting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 26, 2026 16:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam made the nation proud by clinching a silver medal in the men's 60kg category at the prestigious Commonwealth Games, showcasing a record-breaking snatch performance.

Key Points

  • Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won a silver medal for India in the men's 60kg weightlifting event.
  • He achieved a Games record in the snatch category with a lift of 121kg.
  • His total combined lift was 264kg, comprising 121kg in snatch and 143kg in clean and jerk.
  • Malaysian lifter Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq secured the gold medal with a total of 273kg.
  • Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya took the bronze medal with a total of 260kg.

India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won a silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Rishikanta's Record-Breaking Snatch Performance

The Indian produced a lift of 121kg in the snatch, which was a games record, but could manage only 143kg in clean and jerk for an overall total of 264kg.

 

Malaysian lifter Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq clinched the gold with a Games Record total of 273.

Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed the bronze with a total of 260kg (115kg snatch + 145kg clean and jerk).

Rishikanta opened with 116kg in the snatch before successfully clearing 119kg and 121kg to equal the Games Record.

In the clean and jerk, the Indian began with a successful 143kg lift but failed in his attempts at 148kg and 151kg, ending his challenge for the gold.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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