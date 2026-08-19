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Indian Under-11 Girls Team Shines With Bronze At ASEAN Chess Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 19, 2026 21:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the talented Indian Under-11 girls' chess team, comprising Varenya Lakshmi Vaka, Aligiri Amrutha Hemal, and Maya Siddharth Narula, clinched a bronze medal at the prestigious ASEAN Chess Championship in Singapore.

Key Points

  • The Indian Under-11 girls' team secured a bronze medal at the ASEAN Chess Championship in Singapore.
  • The team comprised Varenya Lakshmi Vaka, Aligiri Amrutha Hemal (Andhra Pradesh), and Maya Siddharth Narula (Mumbai).
  • India finished with 14.5 points, securing the bronze based on the tournament's tie-break criteria.
  • The championship was a significant international junior chess event, attracting over 700 players from 27 countries.
  • Vietnam won the gold medal, while host Singapore secured the silver.

The Indian Under-11 girls' team on Wednesday bagged a bronze medal at the ASEAN Chess Championship in Singapore.

The team, comprising Varenya Lakshmi Vaka and Aligiri Amrutha Hemal, both from Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai's Maya Siddharth Narula, finished with 14.5 points.

 

The championship brought together more than 700 players from 27 countries, making it one of the major international junior chess events in the region.

Vietnam clinched the gold medal with 19.5 points, while Singapore secured the silver with 14.5 points. India, despite finishing level on points with Singapore, secured the bronze based on the tournament's tie-break criteria.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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