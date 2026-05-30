Indian Ultra Runners Dominate IAU 24H Championship

Indian ultra runners showcased their exceptional endurance by winning gold in the men's team event and individual gold at the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championship, setting new national and Asia-Oceania records.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media /Twitter

Key Points Indian ultra runners won the men's team gold at the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championship in Hirosaki, Japan.

Amar Singh Devanda secured the individual gold medal and set a new national record by covering 282.881 km.

The Indian women's team earned a bronze medal in their competition.

Tenzin Dolma led the Indian women's team, finishing fourth overall and setting a new national record with 228.939 km.

The combined distance of 815.833 km by the Indian men's team established a new Asia-Oceania record.

Indian ultra runners swept the podium while winning the team gold in the men's event of the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championship held recently in Hirosaki, Japan.

The women's team won a bronze medal.

Amar Singh Devanda won the gold medal in the men's individual event after covering 282.881 km (226 laps), setting a new national record. Geeno Antony secured the silver medal with 272.894 km (218 laps), while Saurav Kumar Ranjan claimed bronze with 260.058 km (208 laps).

India also bagged the men's team gold medal with a combined distance of 815.833 km, establishing a new Asia-Oceania record.

India's Record-Breaking Performance

Japan finished second with 754.726 km, while Australia secured third place with 732.525 km.

"There were many moments during the race when the body wanted to stop, but the mind and the heart kept moving forward. I hope this inspires more Indian athletes to believe that we can compete with the very best in the world in endurance sports," said Devanda.

Women's Team Secures Bronze

In the women's competition, Japan claimed the team gold medal with 707.357 km, followed by Australia with 684.450 km. India earned the bronze medal with a total distance of 667.722 km.

Tenzin Dolma led the Indian women's team with a remarkable performance of 228.939 km, finishing fourth overall and setting a new national record.

Challenges and Aspirations of Ultra-Athletes

"To come from a remote village in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh and achieve success at this level is truly something special. It brings not only great pride but also hope and potential development to my village. For athletes like myself, who come from challenging backgrounds, the greatest hurdle is often finding support," Dolma said.

"As an ultra-athlete, funding is scarce -- from government, private individuals, or corporate sponsors. I hope this achievement encourages more people to step forward and support athletes like me."