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How Indian Women Boxers Secured Nine Medals At Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 08, 2026 19:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian U-23 women boxers have delivered a commanding performance at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, securing nine medals by advancing to the semifinals with impressive victories.

Key Points

  • Nine Indian U-23 women boxers have advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships.
  • This strong performance guarantees India a minimum of nine medals in the U-23 women's competition.
  • Tanu (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), and Kajal (65kg) secured impressive wins in their quarterfinal bouts.
  • Other semifinalists include Shivani (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Priyanka (+80kg).
  • The Indian contingent demonstrated commanding form, with several victories coming via dominant decisions or RSC.

India's U-23 women boxers delivered a commanding performance at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships, with nine pugilists advancing to the semifinals to assure medals after strong showing here on Wednesday.

Indian Boxers Dominate Quarterfinals

Tanu (51kg) registered a dominant 5:0 decision win over Thailand's Kewalin Norasing, while Nisha (54kg) secured an equally convincing 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan's Aliaksar Symbat in the quarterfinals. In the 48kg bout, Nidhi fought hard but went down to Kazakhstan's Gulnaz Buribayeva via 3:2 split decision.

 

Prachi (57kg) sealed a commanding win over Korea's Yejin Oh via RSC in the first round. Nikita Chand (60kg) followed it up with a clinical victory against Chinese Taipei's Chen-Xuan Ye via RSC in the third round, while Kajal (65kg) edged past Japan's Arinda Akimoto in a closely contested 4:1 split decision.

India have now assured a total of nine medals in the U-23 women's competition, with all semifinalists guaranteed podium finishes. The boxers progressing to the semifinals include Tanu (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), Shivani (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Priyanka (+80kg).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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