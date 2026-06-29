How India's U-19 Boys Clinched A World Youth Table Tennis Spot

Discover how the Indian U-19 boys' table tennis team triumphed over Hong Kong at the Asian Youth Championships, securing a guaranteed bronze medal and a coveted direct qualification for the 2027 World Youth Table Tennis Championships.

Key Points India's U-19 boys' team secured a bronze medal and direct qualification for the 2027 World Youth Table Tennis Championships.

The boys' team defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships.

Key victories for India included PB Abhinandh winning two matches and MR Balamurugan securing a crucial win.

The Indian boys will now compete against top seeds China in the semifinals.

The U-19 girls' team and U-15 teams faced defeats in their respective quarterfinal matches.

India's U-19 boys' team defeated Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships in Bangkok to assure itself of at least a bronze medal and a direct berth in the next year's World Youth Table Tennis Championships.

Hong Kong drew first blood when Li Ki Ho beat Priyanuj Bhattacharyya 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8. India quickly restored parity as PB Abhinandh overcame Wong Alvin 8-11, 11-7, 11-3, 5-11, 11-4 in a hard-fought five-game encounter. MR Balamurugan then put India ahead with a commanding 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 victory over Lo Ka Kit, before Abhinandh sealed the tie, defeating Li Ki Ho 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

India's Path To Semifinals And World Qualification

The Indian boys will now take on top seeds China in the semifinal. Having reached the semifinals, India are assured of at least a bronze medal, with all four semifinalists also securing automatic qualification for the 2027 World Youth Table Tennis Championships. It is a significant achievement for the Indian boys, who had earlier topped Group 2 with identical 3-0 victories over Thailand and Uzbekistan before receiving a bye into the quarterfinals.

Mixed Fortunes For Indian Girls And U-15 Teams

The Indian U-19 girls, however, fell short of the medal rounds, losing 1-3 to Hong Kong in the quarterfinals. They will now have to qualify for next year's World Youth Championships through the Asian qualification process. Hong Kong opened the tie with Su Tsz Tung edging Syndrela Das 11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 4-11, 11-6 before Mak Ming Shum doubled the lead with a 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 victory over Divyanshi Bhowmick. India pulled one match back through M Hansini, who produced one of the best performances of the tie, overcoming Yuen Sum Lok 11-13, 11-4, 18-16, 11-7 after saving a match point in the third game. But Hong Kong sealed the contest when Su Tung returned to defeat Divyanshi 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 11-8 in another closely contested five-game match.

Meanwhile, in the U-15 girls' team event, China beat India 3-0 in the quarterfinals, while the Indian paddlers beat Thailand 3-2 in a tough Round-of-16 tie. Earlier, the U-15 boys lost to Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals, with Vatsan Duklan, playing the third rubber, stretching his opponent, Ukyo Kobayashi, before losing 6-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-7, 4-11.