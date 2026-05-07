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Indian Boxers Secure 12 Medals At Asian U-17 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 07, 2026 21:36 IST

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India's U-17 girls boxing team is set to bring home at least 12 medals after a series of dominant performances at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships in Tashkent.

Indian boxer

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • India's U-17 girls boxing team has guaranteed 12 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships.
  • Rakhi secured a dominant 5-0 victory in the 46kg category, showcasing India's strength in the competition.
  • Several Indian boxers, including Khushi and Mamta, achieved impressive RSC (Referee Stops Contest) wins.
  • Narendra Kumar Nella impressed in the boys' category with a commanding RSC win, contributing to India's overall performance.

India's U-17 girls assured 12 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships with a string of dominant performances here on Thursday.

Dominant Performances Secure Victories

Leading the charge, Rakhi (46kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea.

 

Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan.

Standout Performances From Indian Boxers

Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5-0 win.

Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.

Emphatic Finishes In Later Bouts

The Indian contingent witnessed a series of emphatic finishes in the later bouts as well.

Harnoor (66kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured first-round RSC victories against Chinese Taipei, while Jyoti (75kg) advanced following a disqualification win against Turkmenistan.

Gurseerat (80+kg) rounded off the wins with a solid 4:0 victory over Kazakhstan.

In the only setback of the day, Ovi (50kg) went down 2:3 against Uzbekistan.

Boys' Category Success

In the boys' category, Narendra Kumar Nella (44â 46kg) impressed with a commanding RSC win performance, adding to India's strong showing across divisions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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