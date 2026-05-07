Indian Boxers Secure 12 Medals At Asian U-17 Championships

India's U-17 girls boxing team is set to bring home at least 12 medals after a series of dominant performances at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships in Tashkent.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points India's U-17 girls boxing team has guaranteed 12 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships.

Rakhi secured a dominant 5-0 victory in the 46kg category, showcasing India's strength in the competition.

Several Indian boxers, including Khushi and Mamta, achieved impressive RSC (Referee Stops Contest) wins.

Narendra Kumar Nella impressed in the boys' category with a commanding RSC win, contributing to India's overall performance.

India's U-17 girls assured 12 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships with a string of dominant performances here on Thursday.

Dominant Performances Secure Victories

Leading the charge, Rakhi (46kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea.

Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan.

Standout Performances From Indian Boxers

Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5-0 win.

Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.

Emphatic Finishes In Later Bouts

The Indian contingent witnessed a series of emphatic finishes in the later bouts as well.

Harnoor (66kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured first-round RSC victories against Chinese Taipei, while Jyoti (75kg) advanced following a disqualification win against Turkmenistan.

Gurseerat (80+kg) rounded off the wins with a solid 4:0 victory over Kazakhstan.

In the only setback of the day, Ovi (50kg) went down 2:3 against Uzbekistan.

Boys' Category Success

In the boys' category, Narendra Kumar Nella (44â 46kg) impressed with a commanding RSC win performance, adding to India's strong showing across divisions.