Indian Boxers Secure 12 Medals At Asian U-17 Championships

India's U-17 girls boxing team is set to bring home at least 12 medals after a series of dominant performances at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships in Tashkent.
Key Points
- India's U-17 girls boxing team has guaranteed 12 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships.
- Rakhi secured a dominant 5-0 victory in the 46kg category, showcasing India's strength in the competition.
- Several Indian boxers, including Khushi and Mamta, achieved impressive RSC (Referee Stops Contest) wins.
- Narendra Kumar Nella impressed in the boys' category with a commanding RSC win, contributing to India's overall performance.
India's U-17 girls assured 12 medals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships with a string of dominant performances here on Thursday.
Dominant Performances Secure Victories
Leading the charge, Rakhi (46kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea.
Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan.
Standout Performances From Indian Boxers
Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5-0 win.
Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.
Emphatic Finishes In Later Bouts
The Indian contingent witnessed a series of emphatic finishes in the later bouts as well.
Harnoor (66kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured first-round RSC victories against Chinese Taipei, while Jyoti (75kg) advanced following a disqualification win against Turkmenistan.
Gurseerat (80+kg) rounded off the wins with a solid 4:0 victory over Kazakhstan.
In the only setback of the day, Ovi (50kg) went down 2:3 against Uzbekistan.
Boys' Category Success
In the boys' category, Narendra Kumar Nella (44â 46kg) impressed with a commanding RSC win performance, adding to India's strong showing across divisions.