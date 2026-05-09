Nine Indian Boxers Reach Finals At Asian U-15 Championships

India's U-15 female boxers showcased their prowess at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships, with nine fighters securing spots in the finals after dominant semifinal performances.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Nine Indian U-15 female boxers have advanced to the finals of the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships.

Akshita (30-33kg) secured a win by RSC against Kazakhstan, showcasing India's dominance.

Anzee (37kg) and Soniya (40kg) both achieved convincing 5-0 victories against Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan respectively.

Tanvi (43kg) and Hanshika Attri (46kg) added to India's success with RSC wins against Kazakhstan and Korea.

Sunaina (58kg) and Bhumika (61kg) further solidified India's position with RSC wins against Kazakhstan and Chinese Taipei.

India's U-15 girls delivered commanding performances in the semifinals at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships, with nine boxers advancing to the finals across weight categories here on Saturday.

India's Dominant Performances in Lower Weight Categories

In the 30â33kg category, Akshita registered an emphatic win by RSC against Ayazhan Marat of Kazakhstan.

Anzee (37kg) continued India's strong run with a convincing 5-0 victory over Sarvinoz Riskulova of Uzbekistan, while Soniya (40kg) also secured a dominant 5-0 win against Diana Mendigarayeva of Kazakhstan.

Victories in Middle Weight Divisions

In the 43kg category, Tanvi clinched a win by RSC against Sezim Nurlubek of Kazakhstan. Hanshika Attri (46kg) followed it up with an impressive RSC victory over Yuhui Cheon of Korea (KOR).

India's Success in Higher Weight Categories

Sunaina (58kg) delivered a strong performance, winning by RSC against Ardak Abdikhan of Kazakhstan (KAZ).

In the 61kg category, Bhumika secured a win by RSC against Chiao-Ying Chang of Chinese Taipei. Tannvi (64kg) registered a hard-fought 4-1 victory over Yasmin Jautkhanova of Kazakhstan to progress to the finals.

Setbacks for Some Indian Boxers

In 35kg category, however, Jiya made a tough fight but went down 1-4 by split decision against Malika Moldogazieva of Kyrgyzstan.

In 49kg, Khushi Rana lost 0-5 to Zebiniso Abdullayeva of Uzbekistan, while Knishka (52kg) also went down 0-5 against Samal Tolepbergen of Kazakhstan.

In the higher weight categories, Aashvi (67kg) lost by RSC against Nurgul Sakhi of Kazakhstan, while Manvi (70+kg) went down 0-5 against Zahro Daniyorova of Uzbekistan.