How India's U-15 Boxers Punched Their Way To Asian Championship Finals

India's U-15 boxing team delivered a stellar performance at the Asian U15 Championships, with six young pugilists advancing to the finals and vying for gold medals.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points India's U-15 boxing team had a strong showing at the Asian U15 Championships, with six boxers reaching the finals.

Yash Kumar (33kg) and Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) secured dominant victories to advance to the finals.

Samir Bohra (43kg), Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg), Mohd Yasser (58kg), and Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) also won their semi-final bouts.

Seven Indian boxers settled for bronze medals after losing their semi-final matches.

India's U-15 boys delivered a strong showing in the semifinals of the Asian Boxing U15 Championships, with six pugilists advancing to the finals and seven others settling for bronze medals here on Sunday.

Key Victories In The Boxing Ring

In the 33kg category, Yash Kumar registered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kiyan Iqbal of UAE to advance to the final. Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) also secured a win against Aziretali Sanzharbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

In the 43kg category, Samir Bohra delivered a composed performance to defeat Adizbek Ilkhombekov of Uzbekistan 4:1. Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) impressed with an RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) win against Amirmahdi Shad of Iran.

More Boxers Advance To Finals

In 58kg, Mohd Yasser recorded a convincing 5:0 win over Seyyedariyamohammad Mousa of Iran. Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) rounded off the winning performances with an RSC victory against Mukhammadali Berdikulov of Kyrgyzstan.

Semi-Final Results And Bronze Medals

In other semifinal bouts, Rohit Pothina (35kg) went down 0:5 against Zhaksylyk Yermekuly of Kazakhstan, while Nitin (40kg) lost a closely contested bout 2:3 to Jasurbek Khayrullaev of Uzbekistan.

Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) lost 2:3 to Mansur Abdukhamitov of Uzbekistan, and Parshant (49kg) went down 0:5 against Sardor Omonboev of Uzbekistan.

In 55kg, Harshvardhan Jeena suffered a 0:5 defeat against Nurislam Baktubayev of Kazakhstan. Dev (64kg) lost 1:4 to Hyeonseok Yoo of Korea.

In the 70+kg category, Sushant Jayani lost by RSC against Ibrokhim Mirzakarimov of Uzbekistan (UZB).

The six finalists will now aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals.