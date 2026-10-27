Indian Trio Tees Off At Prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

India's top amateur golfers, including experienced Anshul Mishra, are set to compete at the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in New Zealand, vying for coveted invitations to major tournaments like the Masters and The Open.

Key Points Indian golfers Arkesh Bhatia, Anshul Mishra, and Ribhav Verma will represent India at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship from October 29 to November 1.

The championship winner earns invitations to the 2027 Masters Tournament and the 155th Open at St Andrews, alongside an exemption into the 131st Amateur Championship.

Anshul Mishra, India's most experienced campaigner, finished tied seventh in Dubai last year and makes his second consecutive appearance.

Arkesh Bhatia returns to the event after a five-year gap, while Ribhav Verma joins the trio after recent wins on the Indian Golf Union circuit, including the IGU Hyderabad Amateur this year and the Kolkata Masters in 2025.

The 17th edition of the championship features 120 players from 39 countries and has a history of launching successful professional careers for participants like Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Smith.

India will be represented by Arkesh Bhatia, Anshul Mishra and Ribhav Verma at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, scheduled to be held at Te Arai Links' South Course from October 29 to November 1.

The prestigious championship offers the region's leading amateurs a chance to earn a place among golf's elite, with the winner receiving invitations to the 2027 Masters Tournament and the 155th Open at St Andrews, besides an exemption into the 131st Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush.

India's Top Amateur Golfers Compete

Mishra, 18, will be India's most experienced campaigner, having finished tied seventh in Dubai last year. The 2024 All India Amateur champion has continued to compete as an amateur, even as the previous year's All India Amateur Championship finalists, Sukhman Singh and Harman Sachdeva, have turned professional.

Ranked 382nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Mishra will be keen to build on his impressive showing in Dubai as he makes his second consecutive appearance in the championship.

Bhatia, 27, returns to the event after a five-year gap. He made his debut in 2021 but missed the halfway cut.

Verma completes the Indian trio after a productive spell on the Indian Golf Union circuit. He won the IGU Hyderabad Amateur this year and the Kolkata Masters in 2025.

Championship Overview and Legacy

The 17th edition of the championship will feature 120 players from 39 countries. The event returns to New Zealand for only the second time, nine years after being hosted by the Royal Wellington Golf Club.

Established in 2009 through a joint initiative of the Masters Tournament, The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the championship has featured several golfers who went on to achieve success at the highest level.

Among its notable former participants are Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion who won the 2021 Masters, Cameron Smith, winner of the 150th Open, and Ryan Fox, champion of the 154th Open.

Last year, Fifa Laopakdee became the first Thai golfer to win the championship in Dubai. He subsequently made his debut at both the Masters and The Open.