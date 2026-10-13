Home  » Sports » Indian Trio Fails To Qualify For 50m Rifle 3P Final

Indian Trio Fails To Qualify For 50m Rifle 3P Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 13, 2026 23:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian shooting hopes for the women's 50m Rifle 3P final at the ISSF World Cup were dashed on Tuesday as Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, and Manini Kaushik failed to qualify, while Udhayveer Sidhu secured India's sole medal with a gold on Sunday.

Key Points

  • The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, and Manini Kaushik failed to qualify for the women's 50m Rifle 3P final on Tuesday.
  • Anjum Moudgil finished 23rd in the qualification round with a score of 584-27x.
  • Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik placed 37th and 39th respectively.
  • India has secured only one medal at the tournament so far.
  • Udhayveer Sidhu won a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol competition on Sunday.

The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik failed to qualify for the women's 50m Rifle 3P final at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Tuesday.

While Anjum finished 23rd in the qualification round with a total of 584-27x, Ayushi (581-24x) and Manini (581-21x) were 37th and 39th respectively.

 

India have won only one medal in the tournament so far, with Udhayveer Sidhu claiming the gold in the men's 10m air pistol competition on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

anjum moudgilayushi poddermanini kaushikissf world cupshooting

More From Rediff

UK PM Burnham's Man City Comments Spark Political Backlash

UK PM Burnham's Man City Comments Spark Political Backlash
Mann Pledges New Skating Track, Major Sports Investment

Mann Pledges New Skating Track, Major Sports Investment
Highlanders Clinch Last-Gasp Victory Against Defending Champions

Highlanders Clinch Last-Gasp Victory Against Defending Champions

Related Stories

ISSF World Cup: Anjum wins silver, India top tally with 8 medals

ISSF World Cup: Anjum wins silver, India top tally with 8 medals

Web Stories

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?
Vivo V80 Launched In India

Vivo V80 Launched In India
India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

India's Top 8 Gold-Owning States

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026