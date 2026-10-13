Indian Trio Fails To Qualify For 50m Rifle 3P Final

Indian shooting hopes for the women's 50m Rifle 3P final at the ISSF World Cup were dashed on Tuesday as Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, and Manini Kaushik failed to qualify, while Udhayveer Sidhu secured India's sole medal with a gold on Sunday.

Key Points The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder, and Manini Kaushik failed to qualify for the women's 50m Rifle 3P final on Tuesday.

Anjum Moudgil finished 23rd in the qualification round with a score of 584-27x.

Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik placed 37th and 39th respectively.

India has secured only one medal at the tournament so far.

Udhayveer Sidhu won a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol competition on Sunday.

The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ayushi Podder and Manini Kaushik failed to qualify for the women's 50m Rifle 3P final at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Tuesday.

While Anjum finished 23rd in the qualification round with a total of 584-27x, Ayushi (581-24x) and Manini (581-21x) were 37th and 39th respectively.

India have won only one medal in the tournament so far, with Udhayveer Sidhu claiming the gold in the men's 10m air pistol competition on Sunday.