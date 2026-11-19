India and New Zealand are strengthening bilateral defence relations through sports, celebrating a century of sporting ties with a Tri-Services hockey tournament and cultural exchanges.

Key Points An Indian Defence Forces Tri-Services contingent participated in a bilateral hockey tournament in New Zealand on Thursday.

The event marked 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, with the Indian team winning 4-1 against the New Zealand Defence Force.

The celebrations included cultural welcomes, a tour of HMNZS Philomel, and an event attended by dignitaries and cricket teams, including Shubman Gill and Tom Latham.

The historical connection dates back to 1926 when an Indian Army hockey team, featuring Major Dhyan Chand, toured New Zealand.

These sporting engagements are part of broader efforts by India and New Zealand to strengthen bilateral defence relations.

An Indian Defence Forces Tri-Services contingent participated in a bilateral hockey tournament in New Zealand on Thursday to mark 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

The contingent, comprising personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, reached Auckland earlier in the day after its engagements in Wellington, the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said in a social media post.

Indian Defence Forces Hockey Victory

The team was accorded a traditional Haka welcome by the New Zealand Defence Force.

"100 Years of Unity through Sports!" After receiving the "stirring" traditional welcome, the team "delivered a dominant performance" at the Lloyd Elsmore Park Hockey Stadium, securing a 4-1 victory against the New Zealand Defence Force, the mission said.

The contingent was also taken on a guided tour of HMNZS Philomel, the Royal New Zealand Navy's naval base in Devonport, where it also received a traditional Maori welcome.

A Century Of Sporting Connections

The year 2026 marks a century of sporting connections between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926 when an Indian Army hockey team toured the country.

The team included Major Dhyan Chand, who went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

The Indian Army side played three Test matches against New Zealand in 1926, winning one, losing one and drawing the other. The opening match, played at Christchurch's Lancaster Park on June 26, is recognised as India's first men's international hockey match. India won 5-2, with Dhyan Chand scoring a hat-trick.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations Through Sport

The sporting engagement is part of broader efforts by India and New Zealand to strengthen bilateral defence relations.

On Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi, in partnership with Sport New Zealand, hosted an event celebrating 100 years of sporting ties.

The event was attended by New Zealand Minister Louise Upston, parliamentarians, mayors and members of the sporting fraternity from both countries.

Indian and New Zealand cricket teams, led by captains Shubman Gill and Tom Latham, also joined the celebrations.

The celebrations began with Vande Mataram and the national anthems of India and New Zealand. The two cricket teams presented signed bats to the Indian High Commissioner to mark the occasion.

Saiawi, along with entrepreneurs Bharat Chawla and Sunil Kaushal, and designer Tanmay Desai, also presented gifts to the head coaches of the two cricket teams, Gautam Gambhir and Rob Walter.

In her welcome address, Saiawi highlighted the "longstanding sporting partnership" between the two countries, while Sport New Zealand chief executive Raelene Castle spoke about its "remarkable" century-long journey, the mission said in another post.

Diljit Singh Choudhary, leader of the Indian Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry delegation and Vice-Chancellor of Manipur-based National Sports University, welcomed New Zealand's participation in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

The Indian Defence Forces men's hockey team, led by Captain Manish Jain, also joined the celebrations.

Gill and Latham also took part in an interactive session moderated by Jason Pine. Representatives from hockey and rugby, Peter Miskimmin and Manu Albert, also participated in a discussion on sporting ties.

It was a "wonderful celebration of a century of sporting friendship, bringing India and New Zealand even closer through sport," the mission said.