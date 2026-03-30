Indian Trap Shooters Seek Strong Showing at ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier

Following a disappointing skeet performance, Indian trap shooters, including Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Olympians Prithviraj Tondaiman and Kynan Chenai, are set to compete at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier, aiming for a significant improvement.

Photograph: ISSF / X

Key Points Indian trap shooters aim to improve upon the skeet team's performance at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Tangier.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, despite missing the Olympics, is a key athlete to watch, along with Olympians Prithviraj Tondaiman and Kynan Chenai.

The competition features a highly competitive international field, including reigning Olympic and World champions.

Peter Wilson, India's foreign trap coach, is overseeing the team's preparations for the World Cup.

The opening day's 75 shots will provide an early indication of the competition's dynamics and the shooters' form.

Indian trap shooters will look to deliver a significantly improved performance compared to their skeet counterparts when the ISSF Shotgun World Cup resumes here on Tuesday, following a two-day pre-event training session.

It was a subdued performance from the men's and women's skeet contingents at the inaugural Shotgun World Cup of the season, with none of the Indian shooters able to qualify for the finals despite the conditions being ideal for competition.

Key Indian Shooters to Watch

However, the likes of Bhowneesh Mendiratta -- who secured a Paris Olympic quota place but missed out on the quadrennial showpiece in the national trials -- will be looking to begin the season on a high, with the Asian Games in Japan and the World Championships lined up later this year.

In addition, Olympians Prithviraj Tondaiman and Kynan Chenai will aim to start the year strongly, while the women's contingent, led by Rajeshwari Kumari, will also look to open the season on a high note.

The opening day, featuring 75 shots -- split into three rounds of 25 each -- should offer a clear early indication of how the competition is shaping up.

Coaching and Competition

With India's foreign trap coach, Peter Wilson -- an Olympic gold medallist of great repute -- overseeing the preparations, it will be interesting to see how the athletes perform under his guidance and how the campaign unfolds.

A highly-competitive field, consisting of the reigning Olympic and World champions, has entered the competition.

The women's field will see the reigning Olympic champion Adriana Ruano, who won Guatemala's first ever Olympic gold, and the 24-year-old world champion Mar Molne Magrina from Spain, headlining the 59-strong lineup.

The other prominent athletes include World Championship bronze medallist Sandro Bernal of Poland, World Championship finalists Fatima Galvez of Spain, Ines de Barros of Portugal and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Alessandra Perilli of San Marino among others.

In the men's event, an 84-strong field have entered the competition with reigning world champion Josip Glasnovic of Croatia and Paris champion Nathan Hales of Great Britian headlining the field.