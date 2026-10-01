Asian Games: Indian Cyclists Struggle In Omnium, Sprint, Madison Events

Indian cyclists faced disappointing early exits in key events like the men's omnium, women's sprint, and women's madison at the ongoing Asian Games, concluding several track cycling campaigns.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Indian cyclists faced early exits across multiple events at the Asian Games.

Harshveer Singh Sekhon concluded his men's omnium campaign finishing 10th in the points race.

Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina were eliminated in the 1/16-final repechages of the women's sprint.

The Indian women's Madison team, including Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, and Meenakshi, did not finish their event.

Several of India's track cycling campaigns at the Asian Games have concluded with these early eliminations.

Indian cyclists made early exits from the men's omnium, women's sprint and women's madison events at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Indian Cyclists' Performance At Asian Games

Harshveer Singh Sekhon competed in all four disciplines of the men's omnium - scratch race, tempo race, elimination race and points race - and finished 10th in the points race to conclude his campaign.

In the women's sprint, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina both cleared the qualification round and advanced to the 1/16 finals.

Celestina finished second in Heat 3 of the 1/16 finals in 13.331 seconds, with China's Jiang Yulu winning in 11.142 seconds.

Keerthi also finished second in her heat, clocking 11.847 seconds, while Japan's Aki Sakai topped Heat 4 in 11.598 seconds.

Both Indians then competed in the 1/16-final repechages but could not progress to the 1/8 finals.

Celestina finished second in Heat 3 of the repechage in 12.043 seconds, just 0.085 seconds behind South Korea's Kim Haeun (11.958).

Keerthi also finished second in Heat 4, clocking 11.960 seconds, while Chinese Taipei's Chen Ching-yun won in 11.911 seconds.

India also featured in the women's Madison final, with Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh and Meenakshi in action, but the Indian team did not finish the event.

Several of India's track cycling campaigns have thus come to an end, with more events featuring Indian cyclists still to be held at the Games.