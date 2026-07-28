How AITA's New Digital Platform Will Transform Indian Tennis

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is revolutionising Indian tennis with a new comprehensive digital platform, integrating players, coaches, and officials into a seamless online ecosystem for enhanced efficiency and global standards.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points AITA partners with World Tennis Number to launch a comprehensive digital platform for Indian tennis.

The platform integrates players, academies, coaches, and officials into a single online ecosystem.

Initial phase, launching August 15, enables online registrations, tournament entries, and withdrawals.

Future updates include automated draws, live results, and integration of national and World Tennis Rankings.

AITA aims to create a truly digital future for Indian tennis, replacing manual processes with a modern system.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has partnered with World Tennis Number (WTN) to launch a comprehensive digital platform for Indian tennis, bringing players, academies, coaches and officials onto a single integrated ecosystem across web and mobile applications. The first phase of the platform, along with the new AITA website, will be officially launched on August 15.

Modernising Tennis Administration

The new platform has been designed to match the latest global standards, providing a seamless, transparent and efficient experience for the entire tennis community. The initial rollout will enable players to complete registrations, tournament entries and withdrawals entirely online. Future phases will introduce automated tournament draws, electronic orders of play, live results, rankings and a host of additional digital services, replacing manual processes with a modern, player-centric system accessible from any smartphone, tablet or computer.

Integrating Global And National Rankings

Developed in partnership with World Tennis Number, the international rating system created by the global governing body for tennis, the platform will also integrate Indian National Tennis Rankings and the World Tennis Number (WTN), updated weekly and available directly to players through their individual profiles. "For the first time, our players, academies, coaches and officials will be part of one connected system - with registrations, tournament entries, draws, results, weekly national rankings and World Tennis Number all available in one place," Sunder Iyer, Secretary General, AITA, said in a release. "This is just the beginning of bringing the entire Indian tennis ecosystem online and creating a truly digital future for our sport. It is the new face of Indian Tennis for the years to come." The platform will be rolled out nationwide to players, academies, coaches and officials, with additional modules and services being introduced progressively over the coming months as AITA continues its digital transformation journey.