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Asian Games: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale Exit Women's Doubles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 12:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's women's doubles tennis campaign at the Asian Games concluded early with Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale's first-round exit, while Sumit Nagal's men's singles match was suspended due to rain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Key Points

  • India's women's doubles team, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, lost in the first round of the Asian Games tennis.
  • The Indian pair was defeated by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina in a tough three-set match.
  • Sumit Nagal's men's singles match was halted by rain and will resume on Tuesday.
  • Nagal had previously lost to Korean players in the recent Davis Cup tie.

India's women's doubles campaign in tennis at the Asian Games came to an early end after Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale suffered a hard-fought first-round defeat against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina here on Monday.

The Indian pair lost 7-5 3-6 5-10 to the Kazakh duo in a contest that went down to the deciding match tie-break.

 

In men's singles, India's Sumit Nagal was locked at 3-2 in the opening set against South Korea's Hong Seongchan when rain brought the match to a halt.

The match will resume on Tuesday.

Nagal had lost both his singles to Korean players at the recent Davis Cup tie in Seoul.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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