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Doping Scandal: Indian Tennis Star Parikshit Somani Receives Four-Year Ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 21:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian tennis player Parikshit Somani has been handed a significant four-year ban by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after testing positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine, underscoring the stringent anti-doping regulations in professional sports.

Key Points

  • Indian tennis player Parikshit Somani received a four-year ban for doping.
  • Somani tested positive for trimetazidine during an ATP Challenger event in Astana.
  • The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) tribunal found his food contamination defence "scientifically implausible".
  • The ban is effective until September 2029, with no mitigating circumstances applied.
  • This suspension highlights the strict anti-doping rules in professional tennis.

Indian tennis player Parikshit Somani was on Wednesday banned for four years in a doping case after testing positive for prohibited substance trimetazidine.

The 26-year-old Somani, whose career ranking rose to No. 256 in doubles, tested positive for the banned medication while participating in an ATP Challenger event last year in Astana, Kazakhstan.

 

ITIA Tribunal Upholds Doping Violation

"An independent tribunal has suspended Indian tennis player Parikshit Somani for four years under tennis' anti-doping rules," the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

Somani has been provisionally suspended since September 23, 2025, and the independent tribunal banned him till September 2029.

"In late 2025, while provisionally suspended, Somani accessed the ITIA's player support programme to investigate multiple prospective sources of contamination, but the products tested negative for trimetazidine at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, USA," the ITIA said.

In February 2026, the player asserted that he had consumed food prepared by a family member, which had been contaminated by the family member's medicine during the food production process.

"This became the basis of Somani's explanation at a hearing before an independent tribunal on 19 August 2026. Having considered expert scientific opinions presented by Somani and the ITIA, the independent tribunal concluded that the food contamination theories were "scientifically implausible', "highly speculative", and "unconvincing".

"The tribunal determined that Somani had not established the source of the prohibited substance found in his sample, and therefore no mitigating circumstances apply. In line with tennis' anti-doping rules, the tribunal issued Somani with a four-year suspension."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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