HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa

Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 29, 2025 11:31 IST

x

Tanvi Sharma defeated Ukraine's seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semi-final in just 34 minutes to make it to the title round.

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma defeated Ukraine's seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semi-final in just 34 minutes to make it to the title round. Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/X

Talented Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma became the youngest Indian to reach the Finals of World Tour Event, outside India, after making the title round of the US Open badminton tournament, late Saturday. 

The 16-year-old Tanvi was joined by compatriot Ayush Shetty as they both reached their respective finals of the US Open badminton tournament in contrasting fashion, continuing their impressive run in the Super 300 Tournament in Iowa, USA.

 

Unseeded Indian Tanvi defeated Ukraine's seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semi-final in just 34 minutes to make it to the title round. This was the teenager's second career victory against the Ukrainian in as many outings.

Tanvi will take on top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States in the final.

Fourth-seeded Ayush created a huge upset, defeating top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese-Taipei 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 in a gruelling men's singles contest that lasted more than an hour.

Ayush will face another tough opponent in third-seed Brian Yang on Canada. Yang overcame the challenge of Chinese-Taipei's Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-10, 21-12.

In the quarter-finals, Tanvi had defeated her higher-ranked Malaysian opponent Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-13, 21-16, while Ayush got the better of junior world champion Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 22-20, 21-9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Windies Head Coach fined for comments during 1st Test
Windies Head Coach fined for comments during 1st Test
India bowler backs Gill's smart captaincy
India bowler backs Gill's smart captaincy
Focus shifted, but Djokovic remains resolute!
Focus shifted, but Djokovic remains resolute!
Bumrah hits the nets amid selection uncertainty
Bumrah hits the nets amid selection uncertainty
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation
RCB pacer accused of sexual exploitation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym post workout!0:41

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym...

Shefali Jariwala death: Security guard recalls last sighting before sudden death4:25

Shefali Jariwala death: Security guard recalls last...

Shefali Jariwala's final journey: Family, friends in tears3:19

Shefali Jariwala's final journey: Family, friends in tears

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD