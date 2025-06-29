Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma defeated Ukraine's seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semi-final in just 34 minutes to make it to the title round. Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/X

Talented Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma became the youngest Indian to reach the Finals of World Tour Event, outside India, after making the title round of the US Open badminton tournament, late Saturday.

The 16-year-old Tanvi was joined by compatriot Ayush Shetty as they both reached their respective finals of the US Open badminton tournament in contrasting fashion, continuing their impressive run in the Super 300 Tournament in Iowa, USA.

Unseeded Indian Tanvi defeated Ukraine's seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semi-final in just 34 minutes to make it to the title round. This was the teenager's second career victory against the Ukrainian in as many outings.

Tanvi will take on top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States in the final.

Fourth-seeded Ayush created a huge upset, defeating top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese-Taipei 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 in a gruelling men's singles contest that lasted more than an hour.

Ayush will face another tough opponent in third-seed Brian Yang on Canada. Yang overcame the challenge of Chinese-Taipei's Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-10, 21-12.

In the quarter-finals, Tanvi had defeated her higher-ranked Malaysian opponent Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-13, 21-16, while Ayush got the better of junior world champion Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 22-20, 21-9.