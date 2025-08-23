HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian teen Hawari makes Everton U-17 cut

Indian teen Hawari makes Everton U-17 cut

August 23, 2025

IMAGE: Ishan Hawari (Right) is a product of Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy. Photograph: Ishan Hawari/Instagram

While Indian football is experiencing dark times, here is some news that shines a small light on India's ever-growing talent in the sport.

 

Indian footballer Ishan Hawari, who was previously part of the Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy, has been selected for the Everton Under-17 team.

'A precious milestone in Ishaan’s life, he has been selected to join Everton FC’s U17 team. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and we are so proud of his dedication, passion, and hard work that brought him here,' a post on his Instagram account read.

'Dreams in motion. I am now part of Everton FC’s team! Alhamdulillah,' Hawari tweeted.

