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India's Sub-Junior Hockey5s Teams Dominate Opening Matches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 20, 2026 23:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's promising sub-junior men's and women's hockey5s teams have made a triumphant start at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026, securing vital wins in their opening matches and setting their sights on qualifying for the inaugural Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Indian sub-junior men's and women's teams started the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship with victories.
  • The women's team defeated Kazakhstan 8-3 in their opening match.
  • The men's team secured a 7-3 win against Bangladesh.
  • The championship is a crucial Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.
The Indian sub-junior men's and women's teams made a winning start to their respective campaign at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 here on Monday. The Indian teams are placed in the elite pools of the men's and women's competition.

The Indian women's team was the first to start its campaign on the tournament's opening day, against Kazakhstan, and won 8-3. The men's team faced Bangladesh in their opening and registered a 7-3 victory.

The tournament is also the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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