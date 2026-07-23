India's Youth Hockey Teams Maintain Unbeaten Streak In Asia

India's sub-junior men's and women's hockey teams have showcased exceptional performance at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, maintaining their unbeaten records and advancing towards the World Cup qualifier.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian sub-junior men's and women's hockey teams remain unbeaten at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.

The women's team achieved a commanding 10-0 victory over Kazakhstan, with Nousheen Naz scoring four goals and Sandeepa Kumari a hat-trick.

The men's team secured an 8-3 win against Bangladesh, led by captain Ketan Kushwaha's four goals.

The tournament in Muscat serves as the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

Both Indian teams are set to play further matches against strong opponents on July 24.

The Indian sub-junior men's and women's teams notched dominating wins against their respective opponents to continue their unbeaten runs at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat on Thursday.

The women's team registered a dominant 10-0 win over Kazakhstan while the men's side defeated Bangladesh 8-3 in their respective Elite Pool matches.

India's Dominant Performances

The Indian women's team started the game strongly, with Nousheen Naz scoring two goals in the first minute itself.

The team upped the ante in the second half by scoring six goals to assert its complete dominance.

Sandeepa Kumari (11th, 16th, 18th) scored a hat-trick while Nousheen went a step further to complete her four-goal haul (1st, 1st, 15th, 20th). Kiran Ekka (15th), Nilam Topno (17th) and Pushpa Manjhi (19th) completed the rout.

In the men's match, the first-half was a close contest with the scoreline reading 3-2 in India's favour, thanks to goals from captain Ketan Kushwaha (4th, 8th) and Shahrukh Ali (3rd). Goals from Md Hosen (6th) and Sohorab Soton (8th) kept Bangladesh close on India's heels.

In the second half, India added five more goals through Kushwaha (12th, 15th), Romit Pal (13th), Prahalad Rajbhar (14th) and Rahul Yadav (18th). Bangladesh could score just one more goal as Soton (11th) completed his brace.

The women's team will next play China and Uzbekistan while the men's team will take on Oman and Pakistan on July 24.

The tournament is also the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.