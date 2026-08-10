Orangutan And GodLike Esports Make History At PMWC Grand Finals

Discover how Indian esports powerhouses Orangutan and GodLike Esports have made history by becoming the first Indian teams to qualify for the prestigious PUBG Mobile World Cup Grand Finals at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris.

Key Points Orangutan and GodLike Esports are the first Indian teams to qualify for the PMWC Grand Finals.

Both teams secured top-five finishes in their respective group stages in Paris.

The PMWC Grand Finals will feature a USD 3 million prize pool.

The finals are scheduled to take place from August 14 to 16.

Other esports titles like Honor of Kings, TEKKEN 8, and Call of Duty also saw champions crowned at EWC 2026.

Orangutan and GodLike Esports became the first Indian teams to qualify for the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) Grand Finals at the Esports World Cup 2026 here.

The PMWC group stage saw Orangutan and GodLike Esports both securing their places in the finals after finishing among the top five in their respective groups, according to a release.

Indian Teams Shine In Group Stage

The 32-team field was divided into two groups of 16, with each team playing 12 matches. Orangutan finished second in Group A with 91 points, just 16 behind group leaders 4Thrives, while GodLike Esports finished third in Group B with 105 points and 73 finishes, the second-highest tally in their group.

The finals will now take place from August 14 to 16, with the two Indian teams now set to compete for the title and a share of the USD 3 million prize pool.

Elsewhere, Kuaishou Gaming claimed the Honor of Kings World Cup. AG.AL's M. Zubair completed a remarkable TEKKEN 8 run from the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) to become the first recipient of the Jafonso Award at EWC 2026, while OpTic Gaming secured back-to-back EWC titles in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.