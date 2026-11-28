Indian snooker teams, India 'A' and India 'B', have demonstrated strong performances at the World Cup of Snooker in Muscat, both successfully advancing to the highly anticipated quarterfinals.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points India 'A' team, comprising Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, and Brijesh Damani, secured an unbeaten record in Group B, defeating UAE 3-2 in their final match.

Aditya Mehta's decisive break of 54 in the final frame against Mohamed Shehab sealed India 'A''s victory over UAE.

India 'B' team, with Sourav Kothari, Malkeet Singh, and Ketan Chawla, bounced back from an opening defeat to qualify from Group D.

Sourav Kothari's break of 82 against Saleh Mohammadi was crucial in India 'B''s 3-2 win over Afghanistan, securing their quarterfinal spot.

India 'A' is set to play Iran 'B', while India 'B' will face Pakistan 'B' in the upcoming quarterfinals.

Both Indian teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup of Snooker here on Saturday, with India 'A' maintaining their unbeaten record and India 'B' recovering from an opening defeat to secure qualification.

India 'A' Dominates Group Stage

India 'A', comprising Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Brijesh Damani, edged past the UAE 3-2 in their final Group B match to finish with an all-win record. They will face Iran 'B' in the quarterfinals.

With the tie level at 2-2, Mehta produced a decisive break of 54 to beat Mohamed Shehab 67-14 in the final frame. India 'A' had earlier beaten Oman 'B' 3-2 on Friday.

India 'B' Stages Strong Comeback

India 'B', featuring Sourav Kothari, Malkeet Singh and Ketan Chawla, bounced back from their defeat to Iran 'A' with a 3-0 win over Iraq before overcoming Afghanistan 3-2 to progress from Group D.

Kothari starred in the decider against Afghanistan, compiling a break of 82 to beat Saleh Mohammadi 82-7 and seal his team's quarterfinal berth. India 'B' will meet Pakistan 'B' in the last eight.

QF line-up

India 'A' vs Iran 'B'; India 'B' vs Pakistan 'B'; Pakistan 'A' vs Saudi Arabia; Sweden vs Iran 'A'.

Results

Group B: India 'A' beat UAE 3-2 (Pankaj Advani beat Mohamed Shehab 65-1, Aditya Mehta lost to Khalid Kamali 16-73, Advani/Brijesh Damani beat Shehab/Kamali 74-25, Advani lost to Kamali 0-82, Mehta beat Shehab 67 (54)-14).

India 'A' beat Oman 'B' 3-2 (Mehta beat Hussain Allawati 64-36, Advani lost to Taha Al Khusaibi 33-68, Advani/Damani lost to Allawati/Khusaibi 54-86, Advani beat Allawati 63 (58)-8, Mehta beat Khusaibi 72-1).

Group D: India 'B' beat Afghanistan 3-2 (Sourav Kothari beat Mohammad Mir Noorzai 51-15, Malkeet Singh lost to Saleh Mohammadi 61-66, Kothari/Ketan Chawla lost to Noorzai/Mohammadi 16-57, Malkeet beat Noorzai 58-5, Kothari beat Mohammadi 82 (82)-7).

India 'B' beat Iraq 3-0 (Kothari beat Firas Kamil Shaba 67-48, Malkeet beat Ali Hussein Ali 92-40, Kothari/Chawla beat Ali/Ihab Alsalih 75 (52)-24).