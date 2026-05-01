Indian Quartets Aim For World Athletics Championships Spot

Five Indian relay teams are competing in the World Athletics Relays, striving to secure their place at the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Five Indian relay teams are participating in the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana.

The teams are competing to qualify for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

The Indian team includes star sprinter Animesh Kujur and eight women athletes.

Teams will compete for prize money and preferential lane seeding positions at the World Championships.

Five Indian quartets, who qualified in the bottom half of the teams in each events, will be competing in the World Athletics Relays beginning here on Saturday, looking to book berths for next year's World Championships.

The 21-member Indian team, led by star sprinter Animesh Kujur, has eight women in it.

India's Relay Schedule At World Athletics Relays

First day's action will begin with the qualifying round one of the mixed 4x100m event with India competing in heat number two with United States, Belgium, Spain, China, France, Poland and Paraguay in the fray.

Round one qualifying races of mixed 4x400m, women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m and men's 4x400m will follow.

Format And Stakes At The World Athletics Relays

The mixed 4x100m relay made its global debut at the last edition of the World Relays in Guangzhou in 2025 and returns in Gaborone.

One team per federation can compete in each event and a maximum of six athletes can be entered for each event, noting that any four athletes among those entered for the World Relays may then be used in the composition of each team.

The top six teams in each of the mixed 4x100m and the mixed 4x400m in Gaborone will automatically qualify for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in September.

Twelve teams in each of the six events will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Qualification And Prize Money Details

World Championships places are up for grabs on both days of action in Gaborone. On the first day, the top two teams in each of the three heats and the next two quickest will advance to the finals on day two, while also securing their qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

In the finals on day two on Sunday, teams will compete for prize money and obtain preferential World Championships lane seeding positions.

All other teams will compete on day two in the additional round where the top two teams in each of the two heats will also qualify for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

The winning team in each of the six events will get USD 40,000, while the second and third place finishers will pocket USD 20,000 and 10,000 respectively.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place finishers will get USD 8000, 6000, 4000, 3000 and 2000 respectively.

Athletics Federation of India spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla had said India qualified in all the six relay events but has decided not to send the women's 4x400m team.