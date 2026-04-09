Indian Squad Gears Up for World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brazil

India is sending a strong contingent to the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brasilia, Brazil, aiming for individual and team success in the marathon and half marathon events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/Twitter

Key Points India sends a 12-member team to the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brasilia, led by Ram Baboo and Manju Rani.

The championships feature new events including half marathon and marathon race walks, replacing the 20km and 35km races.

Athletes compete individually and represent their nation, with team scores determined by the finishing positions of the top three athletes.

The Indian team includes participants in both the marathon and half marathon race walk events for men and women.

A 12-member Indian squad, led by Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, will compete in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 12.

The other members of the Indian team are Sandeep Kumar, Hardeep, Sahil, Servin Sebasthiyan, Akshdeep Singh among men, and Payal, Priyanka Goswami, Mansi Negi, Munita Prajapati, Ravina among women.

The athletes are leaving for Brazil Thursday night after their visas were cleared late in the evening.

"Yes, the team is leaving for Brazil tonight. The athletes have got their visas cleared," a top official of the Athletics Federation on India (AFI) said.

Changes to the Race Programme

In this edition, there are no 20km and 35km race walking events. They are replaced by a new programme featuring the half marathon and marathon as well as 10km event for U20.

In addition to competing as individuals, athletes also represent their nation, chasing team titles across the events.

Each nation enters a small group of walkers in a race. In senior competitions, a team can include up to five athletes, but only the top three finishers actually count towards the team score.

To be eligible for the team result, a country must have three finishers to make up a scoring team. If they do not, those athletes still count in the individual race, but the team is effectively out of contention.

The team score is the sum of the finishing positions of the three scoring athletes.

In junior events, the top two finishers of each country count towards the team score.

Indian Team Composition

The Indian Team:

Men's Marathon Race Walk: Ram Baboo, Sandeep Kumar

Men's Half Marathon Race Walk: Hardeep, Sahil, Servin Sebasthiyan, Akshdeep Singh

Women's Marathon Race Walk: Payal, Priyanka Goswami, Manju Rani

Women's Half Marathon Race Walk: Mansi Negi, Munita Prajapati, Ravina.