Indian Contingent To Compete At Asian Beach Games

India is set to participate in the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, after a long hiatus, showcasing its talent in various beach sports disciplines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Joshi

Key Points India is sending a 31-member team to the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China.

The Games feature medal events across 15 disciplines, with 62 gold medals available.

India will compete in 3x3 basketball, beach kabaddi, sailing, and beach wrestling at the Asian Beach Games.

The Asian Beach Games are resuming after a prolonged delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 31-member Indian team will compete in the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China, from April 22 to 30.

Disciplines At The Asian Beach Games

The Games will have medal events across 15 disciplines, with a total of 62 gold up for grabs.

India will compete in 3x3 basketball, beach kabaddi, sailing and beach wrestling.

India's Previous Performance

India had sent a big contingent of more than 200 in the last edition in Vietnam in 2016, and had won 24 medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 18 bronze).

About The Asian Beach Games

Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) since 2008, the Asian Beach Games is a multi-sport event focused on beach and coastal disciplines.

The Asian Beach Games were last held in 2016 in Da Nang, Vietnam. After that, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a prolonged delay, with the event now resuming after a decade.

The Asian Beach Games, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia, aims to promote beach and coastal sports across the continent. The event's return after a decade-long pause highlights the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international sporting events. India's participation underscores its commitment to diverse sporting disciplines.