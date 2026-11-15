Adventure@Mechukha: India Targets Top-Five Finish For World Championship Qualification

Indian adventure racing teams are fiercely competing at Adventure@Mechukha 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh, aiming for a crucial top-five finish to secure their spot at the prestigious 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship in Croatia.

Key Points Indian adventure racing teams, including Team MCC, are targeting a top-five finish at Adventure@Mechukha 2026 to qualify for the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship in Croatia.

The competition, which begins on November 16, is a challenging 400-km race through the Eastern Himalayas, involving mountain biking, trekking, kayaking, abseiling, and ziplining.

International participants, including reigning Estonian champions and American ARWS champions, are excited to experience Arunachal Pradesh's culture, hospitality, and challenging landscapes.

Team MCC captain Jyoti Mane faces her debut in adventure racing amidst pressure from experienced international teams, while local racer Tajumdere sees home ground as an advantage.

Adventure@Mechukha 2026 is Asia's only ARWS qualifier for the 2027 World Championship, attracting teams from 21 countries.

With a place at next year's World Championships at stake, India's adventure racing teams are targeting top-five finishes at the Adventure@Mechukha 2026, while international competitors are looking forward to exploring the culture, hospitality and challenging landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh.

For India's Team MCC, the objective is clear -- finish among the top five and secure a place at the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship in Croatia.

"We are very excited for this race because we are going to represent India at the world level. This race is very important because it is a qualifying event for the World Championships," team captain Jyoti Mane told PTI.

"Obviously, there is a lot of pressure. We want to at least make it to the top five because if we qualify from here, we will be able to participate in the 2027 World Championships. So we are both worried and excited," she added.

India's World Championship Ambitions

The competition will be particularly challenging for Mane, who is making her debut in adventure racing, while three other members of her team have competed previously and finished as the best among Indian teams.

The presence of reigning Estonian champions and other experienced international outfits has added to the challenge, but Mane believes her team is prepared.

"There is a bit of pressure because the Estonian world champions are also here. Team North Force is also participating. But we are representing India, and we are also a strong team," she said.

"We have trained well physically and are mentally ready, but now we have to test ourselves. It is a 400-km race, and there is no point in going too fast. We need to find a rhythm, maintain our pace and manage our sleep cycle."

For Tajumdere, who hails from Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, competing on home ground is an added motivation.

"This is our home ground, so obviously it will be an advantage for us. I can say that our team is very strong. They have a lot of experience in this race. This is our second time participating, and we are no less than anyone. We want to give our best," he said.

Navigating The Challenging Terrain

He also underlined the importance of acclimatisation, diet and discipline in preparing for the demanding conditions.

"We have to train at high altitudes and get ourselves acclimatised. Our team follows a proper training system. Maintaining our diet, consistency and discipline is very important," he said.

While Indian teams are focused on qualification, the international participants are equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to experience a relatively unexplored part of the country.

International Teams Embrace Indian Culture

American adventure racer Chelsea Magnus, a recently crowned Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) North American champion, is competing alongside her husband Jason Magnus, his twin brother Andy Magnus and Mel Coombes as Team Magnificent 4 Hour Fuel.

Magnus, who has visited India previously, said the journey to Arunachal had been an adventure in itself, but the opportunity to race through its landscapes and experience its culture was a major attraction.

"This experience so far has been classic India. I have been here before and it was very hectic. Getting our bike boxes here was particularly interesting because a lot of people weren't used to seeing them. The drive was also long and bumpy, but that was to be expected," she said.

The World Championship qualification on offer has not added much pressure for the American team, which is approaching the competition with excitement.

"Honestly, this time around it is not much pressure for us. I am super excited to race in India in this way and experience the culture again. The land and terrain look and sound amazing," she said.

Magness added that the global adventure racing circuit had created a sense of camaraderie among participants.

"We race a lot in the ARWS circuit, so it also feels like family. We also organise races ourselves. The overall feeling is excitement and gratitude for actually making it here because that was quite a journey," she said.

Her teammate Jason Magnus, who has visited India several times, said the country's food, culture and hospitality were among the things he was particularly looking forward to.

"I love the food, I love the culture and we love the chaiwalas. We want to be able to move through all of that. We want to finish fast so that we can basically go on an Indian vacation and eat all the food," he said.

The Adventure@Mechukha Challenge

The Adventure@Mechukha 2026 is Asia's sole ARWS qualifier for the 2027 World Championship. The event has attracted teams from 21 countries, including reigning world champions from Estonia and Asia's top-ranked KBS Adventure Racing of Malaysia.

The expedition will begin at Aalo, with participants covering approximately 400 km through the Eastern Himalayas before reaching Mechukha, situated around 6,000 feet above sea level in Shi-Yomi district.

The course will comprise mountain biking, trekking and kayaking, alongside abseiling and ziplining, with teams navigating independently through forests, river valleys and mountainous terrain.

The 400-km expedition race, which begins on November 16, will see teams navigate the Eastern Himalayas through mountain biking, trekking, kayaking and technical adventure activities, testing their endurance, teamwork and navigation skills over five days of continuous racing.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to flag off the race at Tumbin on November 16.