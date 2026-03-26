Why Indian Football Team Was Barred From Press Conference Venue

A payment dispute between the Kerala Football Association and stadium authorities led to the Indian men's football team being denied entry to their press conference, raising concerns ahead of their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match.

IMAGE: Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The Indian men's football team was denied entry to a press conference due to a payment dispute between the Kerala Football Association and the stadium authorities.

The dispute involves non-payment of a mandatory security deposit by the Kerala FA to The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for booking the stadium.

The incident occurred ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Hong Kong.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has assured that the match will proceed as scheduled, with the payment to be made before the game.

A similar incident previously disrupted a Kerala Blasters FC press conference, highlighting ongoing issues with the GCDA.

The Indian players, including three from the state, and head coach Khalid Jamil arrived at the stadium for a pre-match press conference ahead the senior national team's final AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture against Hong Kong on March 31.

However, they were denied entry due to a dispute over the unpaid amount between the The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the stadium, and the Kerala Football Association.

"The issue is that the Kerela FA (football association) was supposed to pay a certain amount to the stadium authorities to block the stadium for four days for the match. That's why the authorities blocked entry," a source in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

As a result, the press conference was called off.

But the source added that the match should go ahead as scheduled as the money will be deposited three days before the game.

Jamil was accompanied by home grown players Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Bijoy Varghese.

As per Asian Football Confederation criteria, a stadium needs to be booked for four days for an AFC fixture.

Previous Incidents

This is not the first such incident involving the GCDA. Earlier, a press conference of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC was similarly disrupted during the current ISL season ahead of their match against Mumbai City FC last month.

Jamil had named a 23-member squad for the last match. The Blue Tigers began their camp in Kochi on Tuesday.

With India already ruled out of qualification for the Asian Cup, the match serves as preparation for future assignments.