Asian Games: India's Table Tennis Teams Dominate Pakistan To Enter Quarter-Finals

India's formidable table tennis teams have decisively defeated Pakistan with identical 3-0 scores, securing their well-deserved spots in the Asian Games quarter-finals.

IMAGE: The Indian men's team bounced back after their loss in the opening match against Iran with a thumping 3-0 hammering of Pakistan. Photograph: Manav Thakkar/Instagram

Key Points Both Indian men's and women's table tennis teams secured 3-0 victories against Pakistan at the Asian Games.

The women's team topped Group F with their third consecutive win, ensuring a strong position in the tournament.

The men's team bounced back impressively after an initial loss to Iran, demonstrating resilience.

India's women's and men's table tennis teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games following identical 3-0 wins over their respective Pakistani rivals, here on Monday.

The women team swept aside Pakistan 3-0 in a one-sided tie to top Group F for its third win in a row while the men's team also bounced back for the same scoreline.

Indian Women's Team Dominates Group Stage

At the Sky Hall in Nagoya, Sutirtha Mukherjee, who won a bronze medal in the women's doubles event at the last edition in Hangzhou, got India off to a flying start, beating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes.

Rising 17-year-old Syndrela Das then made it 2-0 with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 win over Kalsoom Khan. Currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women's singles rankings, Syndrela was rewarded for her impressive form on the domestic circuit with a call-up to the senior side for the Asian Games.

Sreeja Akula sealed the tie, breezing past Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in 11 minutes to power India into the last-eight stage.

Men's Team Bounce Back Against Pakistan

Later in the day, the Indian men's team bounced back after their loss in the opening match against Iran with a thumping 3-0 hammering of Pakistan.

World No. 97 Harmeet Desai took India to a winning start with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-5) victory over Pakistan's Muhammad Khan in the opening match, while the 82-ranked captain G Sathiyan consolidated India's hold on the contest with another 3-0 (11-1, 11-8, 11-9) win over Abbas Khan.

In the third match, Payas Jain blanked the other Muhammad Khan 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-7) to put India back on the winning track after a disappointing outing in the first match.