Indian Table Tennis Teams Face Early Exit At Asian Games

The Indian women's table tennis team faced a tough 0-3 defeat against North Korea in the Asian Games quarterfinals, while the men's team also exited early, highlighting the challenges for Indian paddlers at the prestigious event.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

Key Points The Indian women's table tennis team lost 0-3 to North Korea in the Asian Games quarterfinals.

The women's team had previously secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Thailand to reach the quarterfinals.

Top Indian women's singles player Sreeja Akula was defeated in straight games by Kim Kum Yong.

The Indian men's table tennis team was eliminated earlier in the round of 16, also against Korea.

Key players like Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, and Manav Thakkar faced defeats in their respective matches.

The Indian women's team crashed out of the Asian Games table tennis quarterfinals after a 0-3 defeat to North Korea but did one better than their men counterparts, who were ousted in the round of 16, here on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team had beaten Thailand 3-2 to make it to the last eight with a hard-fought win at the Sky Hall, but could not continue their momentum and suffered a crushing defeat in the quarterfinal against the Koreans.

Indian Women's Team Quarterfinal Defeat

The world No. 164, Kim Kum Yong defeated the highest ranked Indian women's singles player Sreeja Akula, No. 58, in straight games for a commanding 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-5) victory in the first match.

In the second, DPRK's Pyon Song Gyong, ranked No. 179, crushed the 76th ranked Indian Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-6) for another one-sided win.

Trailing 0-2, India needed something special from No.66 Diya Chitale but she went down fighting against the 169th-ranked Cha Su Yong 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 8-11).

Women's Team's Path To Quarterfinals

Earlier, the Indian women's team had edged out Thailand 3-2.

Sreeja was defeated 2-3 (11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12) by Orawan Paranang in the opening match.

The second match too went into five games as Yashaswini edged out her opponent Suthasini Sawettabut 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9).

Diya Chitale, however, suffered a defeat to Jinnipa Sawettabut, losing to the Thai rival 2-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13).

In the fourth match, Yashaswini brought India back with a dominant 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) win over Paranang. With the team scoreline reading 2-2, Sreeja bounced back to win the fifth and deciding match against Suthasini 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8).

Indian Men's Team Exits In Round Of 16

However, it was a disappointing outing for the Indian men's team, also against Korea, which bowed out of the competition.

Harmeet Desai made a winning start with an 11-8 victory in the first game, but lost the next three to Korea's Jang Woo-jin to go down 1-3 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 9-11) in the match.

In the second match, Manush Shah was under the pump following a 4-11 hammering in the first game but bounced back to win the next two. However, his opponent Oh Jungsung clinched the match 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 6-11).

There was no respite for India as Manav Thakkar began with a 10-12 loss in the first game, before losing the third match to An Jaeh-yun 1-3 (10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12).