How Indian Table Tennis Doubles Pairs Are Dominating World Rankings

Indian table tennis celebrates a historic moment as three doubles pairs, including Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah at World No. 2, simultaneously break into the ITTF World Rankings top 10, showcasing the nation's rising prowess in the sport.

Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Key Points Indian table tennis achieved a historic milestone with three doubles pairs entering the ITTF World Rankings top 10.

Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah secured World No. 2 in men's doubles, marking the highest-ever ranking for an Indian pair.

Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade reached World No. 10 in women's doubles.

Diya Chitale and Manush Shah climbed to World No. 5 in mixed doubles.

This achievement highlights India's growing strength in doubles table tennis, coinciding with its return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Indian table tennis reached a milestone on Tuesday as three doubles pairs across the men's, women's, and mixed doubles entered the top 10 of the latest ITTF World Rankings.

Indian Pairs Achieve Historic Rankings

Leading the charge are Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah, who climbed to World No. 2 in the men's doubles rankings - the highest-ever ranking achieved by an Indian pair in any doubles discipline.

In women's doubles, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade broke into the top 10 by reaching World No. 10, while Diya Chitale and Shah rose to World No. 5 in the mixed doubles rankings.

It is the first time that India have had three doubles pairs - one each in men's, women's and mixed doubles - simultaneously ranked inside the top 10.

The achievement highlights India's growing stature as one of the strongest doubles-playing nations with the country's partnerships consistently challenging traditional powerhouses such as China, Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

The milestone also comes at a significant juncture for the sport, with doubles set to return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, increasing the importance of the event on the international circuit.