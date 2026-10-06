Indian Swimmers Dominate Asian Masters Championship

Indian swimmers showcased exceptional talent at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship in Bengaluru, clinching multiple gold and silver medals across diverse age categories and events, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in masters sports.

Key Points India's Jay Prakash Ekbote won gold in the men's 25-29 50m butterfly at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship.

S Feroz Mohamed secured gold for India in the men's 200m breaststroke in the 25-29 category.

Mahadeo Taware led an all-India podium in the men's 65-69 200m breaststroke, winning gold.

Indian women swimmers Jalaja Shirole (35-39 50m butterfly) and Loveleen Johal (60-64 50m butterfly) also clinched gold medals.

The championship saw strong performances from Indian athletes across various age groups and events, securing numerous medals.

India's Jay Prakash Ekbote won gold in the men's 25-29 50m butterfly at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship here on Tuesday, clocking 25.90 seconds. Compatriot Shubham Upadhyay took silver in 26.00 seconds, while Iran's Ali Malehmir Chegini was third in 26.72 seconds.

Indian Men Dominate Breaststroke Events

In men's 200m Breaststroke, S Feroz Mohamed secured gold in 2:40.54, ahead of Oum Jaykumar Saxena (2:45.00) and Yash Vikas Bagwe (2:51.43) in the 25-29 category.

In the 65-69 age category of the same event, Mahadeo Taware took the top spot with a time of 3:40.36, followed by Chandrasekaran T in 4:33.44 and Surendra Naik in 4:48.01, completing an all-India podium.

The women's events also witnessed notable performances.

In the 25-29 50m Butterfly, Sri Lanka's Dilrukshi Avanthi Devmini Pere claimed gold in 30.58 seconds, with India's Thanuja S taking silver in 33.58 seconds and Dolphi Sarang winning bronze in 33.81 seconds.

India's Jalaja Shirole produced another strong performance in the women's 35-39 50m Butterfly, winning gold in 32.40 seconds. Sri Lanka's Hansani Yasodara Weeratunge secured silver in 38.59 seconds, while India's Bhuvaneswari S took bronze in 39.45 seconds.

The women's 60-64 category saw Loveleen Johal take gold in the 50m Butterfly in 59.87 seconds, followed by Charu Rohatgi (1:02.35) and Alphonsa Joseph (1:02.48), both from India.