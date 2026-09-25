No swimming medal for India as Sajan, Rishabh struggle

Indian swimmers faced a challenging outing at the Asian Games, failing to secure any medals across various events, including the men's 200m butterfly and backstroke finals.

Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Key Points Indian swimmers did not win any medals at the Asian Games.

Veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash finished seventh in the men's 200m butterfly final.

Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil secured sixth and seventh positions in the men's 200m backstroke.

Other Indian participants, including Dhanshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhanush Suresh, failed to reach their respective finals.

The performance marks a disappointing outing for India in the Asian Games swimming events.

Indian swimmers drew a blank from the pool as seasoned Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing seventh in men's 200m butterfly final, while Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil managed sixth and seventh places respectively in men's 200m backstroke events respectively at the Asian Games in Tokyo on Friday.

Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 1:58.42s in the 10-man final. The gold was won by Kuan-hung Wang of Chinese Taipei with a timing of 1:55.05s, while the silver and bronze went to China's Fang Xu (1:55.65s) and Korea's Minseop Kim (1:55.94s).

Prakash had earlier clocked 2:00.94s to qualify for final in sixth place.

Backstroke And Freestyle Disappointments

Das clocked 1:58.77s to finish sixth in the final, a place above compatriot Patil who managed a timing of 2:00.94s in the 200m backstroke.

The gold in this event was won by Kodai Nishiono of Japan with a timing of 1:56.42s, while the silver and bronze were bagged by Korea's Juho Lee (1:56.58s) and Jiayu Xu of China (1:56.73s).

Earlier in the day, Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53s while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13s, was ninth.

Other Indian Swimmers Miss Finals

However, there was disappointment in the men's 400m freestyle event with both Dhanshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Gowda failing to make the final.

While Gowda finished 17th with a time of 3:58.08s, Shashikumar signed off in 18th place, clocking 3:58.73s. Dhanush Suresh too failed to make the final's cut finishing a disappointing 21st (28.40s) in the 50m breaststroke heats.