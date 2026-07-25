Commonwealth Games: Indian Swimmers Miss 400m Freestyle Final

Discover how Indian swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra faced disappointment at the Commonwealth Games, failing to qualify for the 400m freestyle final in Glasgow.

Key Points Indian swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra did not qualify for the 400m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games.

Shashikumar finished 15th and Nehra 16th in the 400m freestyle heats.

Both swimmers were unable to advance past their respective heats at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

Indian swimmers endured a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday as both Dhakshan Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Aryan Nehra (4:00.26s) failed to qualify for the final of the 400m freestyle event.

Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Nehra (4:00.26s) finished 15th and 16th respectively amongst the 27 swimmers in the 400m freestyle heats at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

Shashikumar had moved into seventh position at the halfway stage, but could not do enough to clear his heat. In heat 4, Nehra was placed last at the halfway stage, and ended in the same position.

Dhakshan Shashikumar was in heat 3.