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CWG 2026: Swimmers Shashikumar, Nehra Disappoint In 400m Freestyle Heats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: July 25, 2026 17:39 IST 1 Minute Read
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Discover how Indian swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra faced disappointment at the Commonwealth Games, failing to qualify for the 400m freestyle final in Glasgow.

Aryan Nehra

IMAGE: Aryan Nehra finished last in the 400m freestyle heats at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Photograph: Aryan Nehra/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra did not qualify for the 400m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Shashikumar finished 15th and Nehra 16th in the 400m freestyle heats.
  • Both swimmers were unable to advance past their respective heats at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

Indian swimmers endured a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday as both Dhakshan Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Aryan Nehra (4:00.26s) failed to qualify for the final of the 400m freestyle event.

Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Nehra (4:00.26s) finished 15th and 16th respectively amongst the 27 swimmers in the 400m freestyle heats at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

 

Shashikumar had moved into seventh position at the halfway stage, but could not do enough to clear his heat. In heat 4, Nehra was placed last at the halfway stage, and ended in the same position.

Dhakshan Shashikumar was in heat 3.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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