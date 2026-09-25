Prakash, Das, Patil Secure Spots In Asian Games Swimming Finals

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das, and Utkarsh Patil have successfully qualified for the finals in their respective events at the ongoing Asian Games, showcasing promising performances for the nation.
Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday. Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final in sixth place.
Key Points
- Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das, and Utkarsh Patil qualified for Asian Games finals.
- Sajan Prakash secured a spot in the men's 200m butterfly final, finishing sixth.
- Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil advanced to the men's 200m backstroke final.
- Das finished fourth in the 200m backstroke heats, while Patil was ninth.
- Dhanshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhanush Suresh did not qualify for their respective finals.