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Prakash, Das, Patil Secure Spots In Asian Games Swimming Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 08:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das, and Utkarsh Patil have successfully qualified for the finals in their respective events at the ongoing Asian Games, showcasing promising performances for the nation.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das, and Utkarsh Patil qualified for Asian Games finals.
  • Sajan Prakash secured a spot in the men's 200m butterfly final, finishing sixth.
  • Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil advanced to the men's 200m backstroke final.
  • Das finished fourth in the 200m backstroke heats, while Patil was ninth.
  • Dhanshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Gowda, and Dhanush Suresh did not qualify for their respective finals.
Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday. Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final in sixth place.

Indian Swimmers Advance To Finals

 
The duo of Das and Patil, on the other hand, made the 200m backstroke final. Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53 while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13, was ninth. The top 10 swimmers across heats move to the final.

However, there was disappointment in the men's 400, freestyle event with both Dhanshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Gowda failing to make the final. While Gowda finished 17th with a time of 3:58.08, Shashikumar signed off in 18th place, clocking 3:58.73. Dhanush Suresh too failed to make the final's cut finishing a disappointing 21st (28.40) in the 50m breaststroke heats.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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