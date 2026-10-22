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Asian Para Games: Kapil Kumar wins silver in men's 400m freestyle S10 event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 22, 2026 15:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian swimmers Kapil Kumar and Swatik Patil have added to the nation's medal tally at the Asian Para Games, securing silver and bronze respectively in their swimming events on Thursday.

Kapil Kumar

Key Points

  • Kapil Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's 400m freestyle S10 event at the Asian Para Games on Thursday.
  • Swatik Patil secured a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke SB9 event, marking India's eighth medal of the Games.
  • Kapil Kumar finished second with a time of 4:38.44, behind Japan's Akito Minai, who set a new Games record.
  • Swatik Patil's bronze came with a time of one minute and 13.77 seconds, placing him behind two Iranian swimmers.
  • The article explains the S10 and SB9 classifications for para swimmers, indicating minimal physical impairments.

Kapil Kumar clinched the silver while Swatik Patil bagged the bronze medal in their respective events as Indian swimmers continued their medal-winning run at the Asian Para Games here on Thursday.

India's Medal Haul In Swimming

The 26-year-old Kapil clocked 4:38.44 to finish second behind Japan's Akito Minai, who smashed the Games record en route to his gold in 4:27.44 in the men's 400m freestyle S10 event.

 

Iran's Shahin Izadyar bagged the bronze in the five-swimmer field with a time of 4:38.65.

Swimmers in the S10 class typically have minimal physical impairments, such as weakness affecting their legs, missing feet, a leg missing below the knee or problems with their hips.

Twenty-four-year-old Swatik then swam the 100m breaststroke SB9 in one minute and 13.77 seconds to clinch India's eighth medal of the Games.

He finished behind the Iranian duo of Sina Zeyghaminejad (1:09.47) and Shahin Izadyar (1:13.23), who won the gold and silver medals respectively.

SB9 represents athletes with minimal physical impairments, meaning the least physical disability or highest ability level among the physical classification spectrum.

In Paralympic swimming, the prefixes S, SB and SM denote the stroke category. S applies to freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events, SB to breaststroke events and SM to individual medley events.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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silver medalasian para gamespara swimming400m freestylekapil kumar

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