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Indian Surfers Struggle In Asian Games Debut Heats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 06:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash faced an early challenge, finishing at the bottom of their heats as surfing made its historic debut at the Asian Games in Tahara, Japan.

Photograph: ICC/X

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Indian women surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash finished last in their initial heats at the Asian Games.
  • Surfing is making its debut as a sport at the current Asian Games in Tahara, Japan.
  • Both Gayen and Prakash will have another opportunity in the second-round heats.
  • India's four-member surfing squad also includes Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu for the men's event.
  • The surfing competition is scheduled from September 25 to 28 at Pacific Long Beach.
Indian surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash finished at the bottom in their respective heats in women's shortboard round 1 as surfing made its Asian Games debut here on Friday. Gayen ended last among three athletes in heat three with a score of 3.84 while Kamali scored 3.74 in heat 5 which featured one more participant in Japan's Mirai Ikeda. Both Indian women will be back in action later in the day for second-round heats.

India's Surfing Squad and Asian Games Debut

Gayen and Kamali competed in the opening round heats at Pacific Long Beach in Tahara. Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu will lead India's challenge in the men's shortboard, with their opening-round heats scheduled later in the day. Surfing is being held at Pacific Long Beach from September 25 to 28, with September 29 kept as a reserve day. India's four-member surfing squad comprises Gayen and Kamali in the women's event and Anbarashu and Babu in the men's competition. The sport is among the new additions to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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