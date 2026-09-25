Indian Surfers Struggle In Asian Games Debut Heats

Indian surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash faced an early challenge, finishing at the bottom of their heats as surfing made its historic debut at the Asian Games in Tahara, Japan.
Indian surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash finished at the bottom in their respective heats in women's shortboard round 1 as surfing made its Asian Games debut here on Friday. Gayen ended last among three athletes in heat three with a score of 3.84 while Kamali scored 3.74 in heat 5 which featured one more participant in Japan's Mirai Ikeda. Both Indian women will be back in action later in the day for second-round heats.
Key Points
- Indian women surfers Sugar Shanti Gayen and Kamali Prakash finished last in their initial heats at the Asian Games.
- Surfing is making its debut as a sport at the current Asian Games in Tahara, Japan.
- Both Gayen and Prakash will have another opportunity in the second-round heats.
- India's four-member surfing squad also includes Kishore Kumar Anbarashu and Sivaraj Babu for the men's event.
- The surfing competition is scheduled from September 25 to 28 at Pacific Long Beach.