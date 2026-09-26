Indian Surfers' Asian Games Debut Postponed Due To Weather

India's leading surfers, Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen, face a delayed Asian Games debut as surfing events at Long Beach, Tahara, are postponed due to challenging weather and surfing conditions.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Indian surfers Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen's Asian Games debut postponed.

Events at Long Beach, Tahara, delayed due to weather and surfing conditions.

Both surfers were set to compete in the women's shortboard Round 2.

Surfing is making its debut at the current Asian Games.

Judges evaluate surfers on speed, power, flow, and manoeuvre difficulty.

India's top-ranked national surfer Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen were forced to wait for their Asian Games debut on Saturday after the surfing events at Long Beach here were postponed following a routine review of weather and surfing conditions.

Kamali and Sugar Shanti Gayen were scheduled to compete in the women's shortboard Round 2.

Kamali and Gayen were drawn in heat 3 and 7 against Singapore's Camille Marie Spaccarotella and Chinese Taipei's Wan-yu Chen respectively.

Surfers ride waves and are scored on the quality and difficulty of their manoeuvres in shortboard.

Judges assess factors such as speed, power, flow and the difficulty of the manoeuvres, with the best performers advancing through the rounds.

Surfing is making debut at the ongoing Asian Games.