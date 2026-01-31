Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh stuns World No. 17!

Anahat Singh kept India's flag flying in Washington with a superb win over World No 17 Sara Ibrahim to make the Squash on Fire Open semis.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh came from behind to pull off a miracle. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

India's Anahat Singh continues to make waves on the squash circuit.

The the 17 year old shocked World No 17 Sara Ibrahim to enter the semis of the Squash on Fire Open in Washington on Friday.

Key Points Anahat Singh will face Sabrina Sobhy in the last four.

India's Veer Chotrani bowed out in the men's quarter-final.

Anahat rallied from 0-2 down to record an 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 win and send the Egyptian packing.

Anahat to face Sobhy in semis

The 7th seed and World No 31, Anahat will battle Sabrina Sobhy for a place in the final of the PSA Bronze Event.

Earlier, Veer Chotrani's campaign ended as he lost 1-3 vs Declan James in the men's quarter-final.