Indian Squash Hopes Dashed In Singapore Quarterfinals

Indian squash players Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar, and Rathika Seelan were eliminated from the PSA Singapore Challenger after suffering defeats in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian squash players Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar, and Rathika Seelan faced defeat in the PSA Singapore Challenger quarterfinals.

Om Semwal, the fourth seed, lost a close five-game match to Britain's James Peach in men's singles.

Sandhesh Ravikumar was eliminated by South Korea's Jeongmin Ryu in the men's singles event.

Rathika Seelan, the third seed in women's singles, was defeated by Malaysia's Yu Jie Chen.

The losses mark the end of the Indian challenge in the Singapore squash tournament.

Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals here.

In men's singles, fourth seed Semwal lost to eighth seed James Peach, the Briton winning 7-11 11-6 7-11 11-9 11-7, while Ravikumar lost to South Korean third seed Jeongmin Ryu 9-11 11-5 7-11 9-11.

In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian winning 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-0.