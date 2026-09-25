Asian Games: Anahat, Abhay Assured Of Squash Singles Medals

Indian squash players have made a significant impact at the Asian Games, assuring the nation of three medals with Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar, Anahat Singh, and Abhay Singh advancing to the semifinals, boosting hopes for 2028 Olympic qualification.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh breezed past compatriot Tanvi Khanna to advance to the semi-finals at the Asian Games on Friday. Photograph: World Squash/Instagram

Key Points Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar, Anahat Singh, and Abhay Singh have guaranteed three medals at the Asian Games.

Anahat and Abhay advanced to the singles semi-finals after registering easy wins.

The duo kept their hopes alive for direct qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Indian squash players assured themselves of three medals as Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar entered the mixed doubles semi-finals, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh advanced to the last four in singles event at the Asian Games on Friday.

Joshna, playing in a record seventh Asian Games, and Senthilkumar began the winning spree with an 11-3, 11-5 victory over the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Junior World champion and medal favourite Anahat breezed past compatriot Tanvi Khanna 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in the women's singles quarter-finals to stay on course for a coveted Olympic berth.

Abhay, meanwhile, dispatched local favourite Ryonosuke Tsukue 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 to set up a semi-final clash with Pakistan's Irfan Muhammad, who got the better of Veer Chotrani.

Chotrani squandered a one-game lead to go down 11-6, 8-11, 3-11, 3-11 to the Pakistani in 41 minutes.

The men's and women's singles gold winners will directly qualify for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where squash is set to make its debut.

Chinappa's Historic Sixth Asian Games Medal

Joshna and Senthilkumar took less than half an hour to register a dominant win in the quarters.

They will take on Hong Kong's Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semi-finals on Saturday.

It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

She won a singles bronze in 2018 edition, a team silver each in 2014 and 2018, and team bronze each in 2010 and 2022.

Joshna, who is playing in her seventh successive Asian Games since the 2002 Busan edition, surpassed the earlier record of another Indian squash great Saurav Ghosal who retired last year after playing six times in the continental multi-sport event.