Cricketers, Olympians Extend Heartfelt Dussehra Greetings

Indian sports luminaries like Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, and Gautam Gambhir shared heartfelt Dussehra wishes on social media inspiring fans with messages of courage and hope.

IMAGE: VVS Laxman posted Dusshera wishes on X. Photograph: VVS Laxman/X

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar wished fans a Happy Dussehra, highlighting the triumph of good over evil and the courage to conquer inner battles.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu shared warm wishes, expressing a longing for home and family traditions during the festival.

Gautam Gambhir posted a message on X, stating that 'Truth needs courage. Dharma demands action. Evil must never go unchallenged.'

Suryakumar Yadav and VVS Laxman also extended their greetings, wishing peace, joy, and new beginnings on the auspicious occasion.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, symbolises Bhagwan Shri Ram's victory over Ravana, representing the triumph of righteousness.

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar was among a slew of sports stars who extended Dussehra wishes to fans and followers on social media.

'Dussehra is a beautiful reminder that no matter how tough the circumstances, good always finds a way to triumph. May we all find the courage to conquer our inner battles. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dussehra!' Tendulkar wrote on X.

Messages from Olympic and Cricket Stars

Two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu wrote on X: 'Wishing everyone a very, very Happy Dussehra! A beautiful reminder that good will always triumph over evil. Missing home a little extra today. The joy of being surrounded by family, the laughter, the little traditions, and that warmth you can only feel when everyone is together. 'May this Vijayadashami bring happiness, peace, love and beautiful new beginnings into every home. Sending everyone my warmest wishes and lots of love!' she added, with heart emojis.

Indian cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir posted on X, 'Truth needs courage. Dharma demands action. Evil must never go unchallenged. #HappyDussehra.' India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav posted on his Instagram story: 'May Dusshera bring victory of good over evil, filling our lives with peace and joy.'

Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman wrote on X: 'Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Vijayadashami May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, happiness, peace and prosperity. May this auspicious day bring new beginnings, renewed hope and success in all your endeavours.'

Significance of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The festival holds religious and cultural significance and is associated with Bhagwan Shri Ram's victory over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over wrongdoing.