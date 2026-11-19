The inaugural TIME100 Next India list celebrates nine influential Indian sporting stars, including cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, for their remarkable achievements and their role in shaping the nation's future.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nine Indian sporting stars, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Harmanpreet Kaur, are featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India list.

The list recognises 100 extraordinary leaders and emerging voices shaping India's future across various fields.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, is noted for becoming the youngest captain in top-level men's T20 cricket and the youngest IPL player at 14 in 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur, 37, is highlighted as the first Indian woman cricketer to score a T20I century and for leading India to their maiden Women's World Cup title in November 2025.

Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu, world chess champion D Gukesh, and other prominent athletes are also included.

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, women's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu were among nine Indian sporting stars named in the TIME100 Next India list of people shaping the country's future across fields.

Recognising India's Future Leaders in Sports

World champion chess player D Gukesh, women's 400m hurdles national record holder Vithya Ramraj, Asian Games gold-winning archer Kumkum Mohod, women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia and former tennis star Sania Mirza also figured in the prestigious list, which recognises 100 extraordinary leaders and emerging voices shaping the future of the country.

TIME has brought out the list for the first time in India.

Sooryavanshi, Chanu and Kumkum were listed in the 'Innovators' section, while Borgohain, Gukesh and Vithya were named among the 'Phenoms'. Savita figured among the 'Leaders', while Sania and Harmanpreet found places among the 'Advocates'.

Young Talent and Cricket Milestones

Sooryavanshi, 15, has achieved many firsts in his short cricketing career so far. He recently became the youngest captain in top-level men's T20 cricket after taking charge of his state side Bihar in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

He became India's youngest men's international player in July when he made his T20I debut against England.

He has broken numerous records since making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals as a 14-year-old in 2025, becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history.

He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket when he scored a hundred against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. He was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Historic Cricket Journey

The 37-year-old Kaur is the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in a T20I. She captained Mumbai Indians to a pair of Women's Premier League titles, in 2023 and 2025.

In February, Kaur appeared in her 356th match for India across all formats, becoming the most-capped woman in international cricket history.

In November 2025, Kaur achieved her greatest triumph, leading India to their maiden Women's World Cup title.

Olympic Medallists and World Champions Honoured

Savita, 36, is a three-time winner of the World Goalkeeper of the Year award. She was part of the Indian hockey team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and won gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. She is the most-capped Indian women's hockey player, with 321 appearances for the senior team.

"It is an incredible honour. I feel grateful and humbled to be included among such inspiring individuals who are contributing to India's future in different ways," Savita said in a release.

Chanu is a decorated weightlifter and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist. The 32-year-old has one World Championships gold and two silver medals to her credit, besides three gold and one silver at the Commonwealth Games.

She won her elusive Asian Games medal -- a silver -- in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, earlier this year.

Boxer Borgohain won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then went on to become world champion in 2023. Following a silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, the 29-year-old won gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asiad this year.

The 20-year-old Gukesh is the reigning world chess champion and will defend his title against Uzbek opponent Javokhir Sindarov later this month.

The 40-year-old Sania, a trailblazer in women's tennis, has won six Grand Slam titles -- three in doubles and three in mixed doubles.

Ramraj, 28, broke legendary PT Usha's 42-year-old national record in the women's 400m hurdles while winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Japan in September.