Tributes Pour In For Sports Administrator Randhir Singh

The Indian sporting community mourns the loss of Randhir Singh, a celebrated sports administrator and former shooter, remembered for his significant contributions to the Olympic movement and Indian sports.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team India/Twitter

Key Points Veteran sports administrator and former shooter Randhir Singh has passed away, prompting tributes from across the Indian sporting world.

Abhinav Bindra hailed Randhir Singh as a 'true stalwart' and a charismatic leader of Indian sport.

Randhir Singh's career included five Olympic appearances and a gold medal at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games.

Singh served as the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association from 1987 to 2010 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee from 2001 to 2014.

PT Usha, IOA President, described Singh's demise as a personal loss, highlighting his contributions to Indian sports.

Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra led the tributes as the country's sporting fraternity mourned the demise of veteran administrator and former shooter Randhir Singh, describing him as a "true stalwart" and a charismatic leader of Indian sport.

India's first shooting gold-medallist at the Asian Games, Singh died here on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh ji. He lived a life devoted to sport as an Olympian, as a sports administrator, and as someone who contributed immensely to Indian and World sport.

"His legacy will remain an important part of our sporting history. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." Bindra wrote on X in his tribute.

Randhir Singh's Sporting Achievements

Singh's brilliant sporting journey included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold medal at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games.

"A distinguished leader of the Olympic Movement, Raja Randhir Singh dedicated his life to the service of sport and the advancement of the Olympic values across Asia," stated the Olympic Council of Asia, which Singh headed until earlier this year.

"The Olympic Council of Asia extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Olympic family. May he rest in peace," the OCA added.

Cycling Federation of India secretary general Maninder Pal Singh described Singh as an administrator of exceptional stature and humanity.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we bid farewell to Raja Randhir Singh, the most wonderful administrator, a man of exceptional humanity, and above all, a great and cherished friend. His passing today marks the end of an era in sport -- not only in India but across the world.

"With his charismatic leadership and unwavering dedication, Raja Randhir Singh carried a legacy of the highest distinction, always upheld with the utmost dignity and grace. That legacy remains unparalleled and will never be forgotten," he added.

Randhir Singh's Administrative Career

Singh's administrative career matched the success of his competitive days.

He served as the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association from 1987 to 2010 and was also a member of the International Olympic Committee in different capacities from 2001 to 2014.

"It's a very very shocking news. Raja saab was so nice and kind to everyone in the field of sports. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We pray almighty God for his departed soul may rest in peace," said IOA member ID Nanavati said.

Former IOA president Narinder Batra called Singh one of Indian sport's most respected leaders.

"With the passing of Raja Randhir Singh Ji, Indian sports has lost a true stalwart and one of its most respected leaders. His lifelong dedication towards the Olympic movement and the growth of sports in India earned him admiration and respect across the sporting world.

"He carried himself with dignity, wisdom, and commitment, and his contribution to athletes and sports administration will always be remembered with gratitude," he added.

Tributes From The Sporting Fraternity

Boxing Federation of India vice-president Rajesh Bhandari, former Indian Olympic Association secretary general Lalit Bhanot and former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla too condoled Singh's demise.

"The sports fraternity lost a visionary leader & guiding force," Bhandari said.

"Randhir ji was a great sports administrator. He was popular figure at international level we both came together in sports administration in the year 1983 as President and Secretary of Delhi Athletics," Bhanot added.

"I have fond memories of him, dating back to the time we were team-mates in the Indian contingent at the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games. He leaves behind a massive legacy as an athlete and sports administrator," Sumariwalla stated.

Swimming Federation of India CEO and another veteran sports administrator Virendra Nanavati said Singh was a great humanitarian.

"Very sad and shocking news of passing of Raja Randhirsinghji, an Olympian, able sports administrator, great humanitarian, wonderful sports personality and great friend.

"Raja Saheb contribution to Olympic movement in India, Asia and International level will always remembered. Indian sports has lost eminent sports personality of International repute."

Legacy In Shooting

Throughout his life, Singh remained deeply connected with the shooting fraternity and continued to support the growth and development of the sport in India.

National Rifle Association of India President Kalikesh Singh Deo said Singh death is an "irreplaceable loss, not only for the sport of Shooting, but for the entire Olympic sporting fraternity in India."

IOA President PT Usha said, Singh's demise is a personal loss.

"My heart fills with sadness on the passing away of Shri Raja Randhir Singh ji, a dear friend and an extraordinary human who took India to new heights in sports in Asia and around the world. We have lost an exceptional leader & his irreplaceable wisdom," said IOA President P T Usha.