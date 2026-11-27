Indian snooker teams experienced a day of mixed results at the Snooker World Cup team event in Muscat on Friday, with India 'A' dominating Saudi Arabia while India 'B' faced a tough defeat against Iran 'A'.

Key Points India 'A' commenced their Snooker World Cup campaign with a decisive 3-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Brijesh Damani and Aditya Mehta secured comfortable victories in their singles frames for India 'A'.

India 'B' suffered a 0-3 defeat against strong contenders Iran 'A' in their opening Group 'D' match.

Malkeet Singh and Sourav Kothari of India 'B' had chances but couldn't convert them against the Iranian players.

Indian teams experienced mixed fortunes on the opening day of the Snooker World Cup team event here on Friday with India 'A' outclassing Saudi Arabia 3-0 in their Group 'B' league match while the 'B' went down to the formidable Iran 'A' 0-3 in Group 'D'.

India 'A' Dominates Saudi Arabia

Brijesh Damani opened the account by clinching the first frame rather comfortably at 70-34 against Omar Alajlani. Aditya Mehta then toyed with Ziyad Alqabbani, making a fine break of 72 in his 108-29 victory in the second frame.

Damani and Mehta then combined to win the third frame and the match 102-4.

In the India 'B' match, Malkeet Singh had plenty of opportunities against the reigning IBSF World champion, Ali Gharahgozlou, but failed to take them, allowing his rival to take the first frame 27-69.

Sourav Kothari then looked like restoring parity, but lost position when on a break of 47, getting an unlucky cannon on the brown while going for a red near the bottom cushion against Amir Sarkhosh.

After a bit of a cat-and-mouse game, Kothari left one red near the top-pocket, and Sarkhosh -- not looking a gift horse in the mouth -- made a gritty 41 clearance to the pink for a 2-0 lead.

In the doubles, the Iranian pair was too good for the Indians, winning 65-11.