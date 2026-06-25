Indian Skiers Arif Khan, Stanzin Lundup Get First IOC $10K Olympian Grant

IMAGE: Skier Arif Mohammad Khan had produced India's best-ever finish in the men's slalom by ending 39th at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

Key Points IOC president Kirsty Coventry has refused to call the $10,000 grant for Olympians as prize money.

The grant marks a major shift from over a century old IOC principle of not handing out financial benefits to athletes.

The payouts will begin by the end of this year after examining applications through a soon-to-be-launched mechanism.

Skiers Arif Mohammad Khan and Stanzin Lundup will be the first Indian beneficiaries of the International Olympic Committee's US$ 10,000 grant for Olympians as they had represented the country at this year's Milano-Cortina Winter Games, which would be the starting point for the programme's roll-out.



The grant marks a major shift from over a century old IOC principle of not handing out financial benefits to athletes due to the concept of amateurism enshrined in the Olympic movement.



It is a part of IOC's "Fit for the Future" strategic framework to find "new and complementary ways" to provide support to athletes, who qualify for the Games and steer clear of any doping offences.



IOC president Kirsty Coventry has refused to call it prize money, insisting that it is a support mechanism. The payouts will begin by the end of this year after examining applications through a soon-to-be-launched mechanism.

Arif Scripted History For India At Milano-Cortina Games

The 36-year-old Arif had produced India's best-ever finish in the men's slalom by ending 39th in Milano-Cortina. It was 10 notches higher than India's previous best result in the event, set by Kishore Ratna Rai at the 1988 Games in Calgary.



"This grant is a recognition of what an athlete goes through while preparing for the Olympics. It will give them motivation and yes US$ 10,000 (Rs 9.43 lakh) is a decent sum which an athlete can use to his benefit," the two-time South Asian Winter Games gold-medallist told PTI.



"In fact, it is not even about the money, it is about the care. IOC is showing athletes that it cares for their journey, which is very heartening.



"This is a grant for the hard work of an Olympic cycle. They are recognising the effort that goes into making an Olympian. It is a huge moment for athletes," added the skier from Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

'This grant will be available to every Olympian'

The 28-year-old Lundup's debut Winter Games experience was, however, not particularly memorable. He finished 104th in the men's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing event.



This was after a higher-ranked Manjeet Kumar had dragged his selection by IOA to the Delhi High Court, which ruled that the process was indeed "manifestly arbitrary and unfair".



However, after the IOA expressed its inability to make any change to the team composition as the deadline to submit names was long over, the Sports Ministry, taking note of the technical issues involved, eventually approved Lundup's participation.



The Army man from Ladakh ended up being the country's flag-bearer in the Games closing ceremony after Arif got the honour in the opening ceremony.

Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, basketball great Pau Gasol said an application process for athletes is being worked out.



"This grant will be available to every Olympian. Not just medal winners. Not just athletes from certain countries. Every Olympian. Because, while every athlete's journey is different, every Olympian has made sacrifices to reach the Olympic stage," Gasol said while announcing the fund which has been capped at US$ 140 million per Olympics.



"This is not prize money. This is about recognising the journey and the commitment it takes to become an Olympian," he had further stated echoing Coventry.