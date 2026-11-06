Indian Skeet Shooters Disappoint At World Championships In Doha

Indian skeet shooters faced a significant setback at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, failing to secure individual medals or crucial Olympic quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

IMAGE: 51-year-old Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 118 out of 125 across five rounds of 25 shots each to finish 46th in a field of 113 shooters at the ISSF World Championships in Doha on Friday. Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Indian men's and women's skeet shooters endured a disappointing outing at the ISSF World Championships in Doha on Friday.

They missed out on individual medal rounds and finished outside medal positions in team events.

Hopes of securing a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics also ended without success.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished 46th, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished 25th and 24th respectively.

The seasoned Indian men's and women's skeet shooters endured a disappointing outing at the ISSF World Championships in Doha on Friday, missing out on the individual medal rounds and finishing outside the medal positions in the team events.

Their hopes of securing a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics also ended without success.

A day after Jaypal Malviya clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event to secure an Olympic quota for India and provide some cheer after a difficult run of results, the skeet shooters were unable to make much of an impact.

Men's Skeet Performance At World Championships

Leading the men's challenge was 51-year-old Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who has more than three decades of experience in the sport. He shot 118 out of 125 across five rounds of 25 shots each to finish 46th in a field of 113 shooters.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who won a medal at this year's Asian Games in Japan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill fared marginally better, both shooting 119 to finish 25th and 24th, respectively. India's combined score of 356 earned the men's team sixth place.

Women's Team And Individual Results

The Indian women also fell short of the individual medal round. Ganemat Sekhon was the best-placed Indian, finishing 13th with a score of 118. Parinaaz Dhaliwal shot 115 to finish 23rd, while Raiza Dhillon managed 114 for 32nd place.

The trio aggregated 347 to secure fifth place in the women's team competition.

The 10m air pistol mixed team event is scheduled later in the day, with India fielding two combinations -- Suruchi Inder Singh and Jaypal Malviya, and Sainyam and Ravinder Kumar.

However, the mixed team event does not offer Olympic quota places, which are awarded only through individual competitions.