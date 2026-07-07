Home  » Sports » Mairaj Khan's World Cup Skeet Final Hopes Dashed

Mairaj Khan's World Cup Skeet Final Hopes Dashed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 07, 2026 21:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, despite a promising start, finished 16th in the men's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy, failing to qualify for the final alongside other Indian participants.

Key Points

  • Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished 16th in the men's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup.
  • Khan was tied for seventh overnight but could not secure a place in the eight-man final.
  • Other Indian male shooters, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, finished 45th and 72nd respectively.
  • In the women's skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished 13th, and Raiza Dhillon finished 25th.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who was placed seventh overnight, squandered a strong position to finish 16th and miss out on the final of the men's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup (Shotgun) here on Tuesday.

Indian Shooters' Performance At World Cup

Khan, who was in contention for a place in the eight-man final, was tied for seventh overnight after three rounds with a score of 74 out of 75, alongside at least a dozen other shooters. Khan shot rounds of 24, 25, 25, 25 and 23 with an aggregate score of 122, which was not enough to secure a place in the final.

 

Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished 45th with a combined score of 120, while the other Indian in the fray, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was a lowly 72nd with a score of 118. Other Indian in men's skeet event, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya and Sukhbir Singh Harika finished 103rd and 105th respectively.

In women's skeet event, young Parinaaz Dhaliwal made great progress but still failed to make it to the final, finishing 13th with a combined score of 118, while Raiza Dhillon finished 25th with a score of 116.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mairaj ahmad khanissf world cupskeet shootingindian shooterslonato italy

More From Rediff

FIFA World Cup: Heartbreak for Ronaldo! Spain Knock Out Portugal

FIFA World Cup: Heartbreak for Ronaldo! Spain Knock Out Portugal
Ronaldo's World Cup Ends in Tears

Ronaldo's World Cup Ends in Tears
'Anyone can beat anyone': Argentina brace for Egypt

'Anyone can beat anyone': Argentina brace for Egypt

Related Stories

ISSF World Cup: Indian Skeet Shooters Face Tough Qualification Challenge

ISSF World Cup: Indian Skeet Shooters Face Tough Qualification Challenge

Web Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets
9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders
8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026