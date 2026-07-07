Mairaj Khan's World Cup Skeet Final Hopes Dashed

Indian Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, despite a promising start, finished 16th in the men's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy, failing to qualify for the final alongside other Indian participants.

Key Points Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished 16th in the men's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup.

Khan was tied for seventh overnight but could not secure a place in the eight-man final.

Other Indian male shooters, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, finished 45th and 72nd respectively.

In the women's skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished 13th, and Raiza Dhillon finished 25th.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who was placed seventh overnight, squandered a strong position to finish 16th and miss out on the final of the men's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup (Shotgun) here on Tuesday.

Indian Shooters' Performance At World Cup

Khan, who was in contention for a place in the eight-man final, was tied for seventh overnight after three rounds with a score of 74 out of 75, alongside at least a dozen other shooters. Khan shot rounds of 24, 25, 25, 25 and 23 with an aggregate score of 122, which was not enough to secure a place in the final.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished 45th with a combined score of 120, while the other Indian in the fray, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was a lowly 72nd with a score of 118. Other Indian in men's skeet event, Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya and Sukhbir Singh Harika finished 103rd and 105th respectively.

In women's skeet event, young Parinaaz Dhaliwal made great progress but still failed to make it to the final, finishing 13th with a combined score of 118, while Raiza Dhillon finished 25th with a score of 116.